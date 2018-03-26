DPWH wants Panglao airport operating by August this year

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Arthur P. Tugade ordered the contractor building the New Bohol (Panglao) International Airport to complete the project by June, and have it fully operational by August this year.

Despite seeing somewhat unsatisfactory results in the construction of the runway, passenger terminal and perimeter fences of the airport, Tugade said he is confident the airport will be completed by June.

“With what I saw, I have reservations that this will be completed in June. However, with the PMO and contractor’s assurance, this will be completed in June and operational in August, I will take your word for that,” he said, directly addressing the project management officer.

The joint venture of Japanese firms Chiyoda and Mitsubishi was contracted for the project.

As of today, construction of the new airport is at 80 percent, with the runway fully paved and operational.

For its second phase, an additional 300 meters will be added to extend the runway from 2,500 meters to 2,800 meters after the airport becomes operational. The runway was engineered to accommodate seven aircraft at one time, including wide-body aircraft for international flights.

Since the new administration took over in July 2016, Tugade ordered a 24/7 construction schedule to fast-track completion of the airport. Since then, construction has seen a huge jump from the previous 6.48-percent completion recorded from June 2015 to June 2016.

The agency has issued a memorandum to stipulate that a work slippage of more than 30 days would result in nonpayment, cancellation of contract, blacklisting of the erring contractor and the engagement of another contractor to finish the project.

The New Bohol Airport is expected to become the first eco-airport in the country.

Dubbed as the “Green Gateway to the World,” it will serve as the premier gateway to the province and island paradise of Panglao, a thriving tourist destination.

The airport will be held to the highest standards of green and sustainable structures, and will primarily use natural sunlight and air. Solar panels will also be installed on the passenger terminal building roof, which can cover around one-third of the airport’s energy requirement.

Tugade also ordered the PMO to form a committee to determine the various concessions to be placed at the airport once it is completed.

“All the processes in determining the food and souvenir shops should be listed. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will not solely identify the concession’s award. There should be a committee to decide on that,” he said.

The New Bohol Airport is expected to accommodate 2 million passengers in its opening year, a huge jump from the 800,000-passenger count currently being accommodated by the Tagbilaran airport.