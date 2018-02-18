DPWH okays district offices to implement big-ticket infra projects nationwide

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte—The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has allowed its district engineering office in Southern Leyte to implement big-ticket infrastructure projects that cost up to P100 million, a decision seen to expedite the government’s programs.

DPWH Southern Leyte is among the 5 out of 13 district-engineering offices in the Eastern Visayas region covered by the new order that authorized field offices to approve and build projects up to P100 million. Others are the district offices of Eastern Samar, fourth district of Leyte, second district of Northern Samar and first district of Samar.

Department Order (DO) 20, series of 2018, delegates authority to selected district engineers to approve detailed engineering design, as-staked and as-built plans, program of work (POW), approved budget for the contract (ABC), procure and implement locally funded projects amounting to P100 million within their respective districts.

In the past, DPWH field offices were only authorized to approve and implement infrastructure projects worth P50 million. Big projects were supervised by the regional office.

“The new development will surely provide more efficient and faster carrying out of plans considering that our President wanted to complete all 2018 projects within a year,” DPWH Southern Leyte District Engr. Ma. Margarita Junia said.

Junia added acquiring equipment to improve the surveying and planning capability of engineers, as well as procuring licensed software and quality materials to support the needs of the planning and design section, were among the factors why the field office was included in the fresh directive.

The DO also directed all regional directors to approve and implement infrastructure projects up to P300 million in cost. For projects higher than the authorized cost limit, approval of plans, POW, ABC and procurement will be undertaken by the central office.

The directive is in line with the massive “Build, Build, Build” program of the present administration to accelerate infrastructure development in the country.