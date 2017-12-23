Double standard for Froome?

TONY MARIN (Katusha-Alpecin) has walked back comments that Chris Froome received special treatment from the International Cycling Union (UCI) surrounding his adverse analytical finding for salbutamol.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Martin said he has received “a lot of feedback” to his original post from last week that said the treatment Froome was getting from the UCI was scandalous and created a double standard.

Martin said Froome should not have been allowed to compete in the World Championships after an antidoping test taken on September 7 during the Vuelta a España revealed Froome had twice the legal limit of the asthma drug in his system. Froome has not been suspended and will have an opportunity to explain why his salbutamol level was so high.

In his most recent statement, also posted on Facebook, Martin said he now understands that “the UCI is managing this case in accordance with the rules and that Chris Froome did not get any special treatment. According to the rules, in a case involving a specified substance, every athlete shall have the chance to explain whether the numbers can be due to natural causes.”

Because there are legitimate medical reasons why Froome uses the drug, which is not on the Wada banned list, the Team Sky leader will be afforded the opportunity to explain why his levels reached 2,000 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml), or twice Wada’s threshold of 1,000 ng/ml.

While backing off his initial claims of a double standard in the Froome case, Martin said he is “always very angry when another case in relation to antidoping happened in our sport. I will, as I always did, continue to take a strong position regarding the fight against doping, and I will always remain an outspoken advocate for a 100% clean sport.”

Froome, who won the Vuelta for the first time in September, has denied any wrongdoing or any violation of the antidoping rules in regard to his adverse analytical finding. The four-time Tour de France winner says he has suffered with asthma since childhood and was allowed to take salbutamol during the Vuelta.

Froome has claimed he followed the advice of his doctor to increase the use of an inhaler when his symptoms worsened.

“My asthma got worse at the Vuelta so I followed the team doctor’s advice to increase my salbutamol dosage,” Froome said in a team statement released previously. “As always, I took the greatest care to ensure that I did not use more than the permissible dose.

“I take my leadership position in my sport very seriously. The UCI is absolutely right to examine test results, and, together with the team, I will provide whatever information it requires.”

SKY TOLD: SUSPEND FROOME

THE Movement for Credibility in Cycling (MPCC) has called on Team Sky to provisionally suspend Chris Froome until the case around his abnormal test for salbutamol at the 2017 Vuelta a España is settled.

“Chris Froome’s abnormal test result triggered a huge public outrage,” the MPCC said in a statement sent to the media. “When it comes to ‘specified substance’, such as salbutamol, provisional suspension is not mandatory and the rider is free to choose it or not. Nevertheless, MPCC wishes to make a statement on this topic.”

The MPCC is a group that teams join voluntarily. Currently Team Sky is not among the seven WorldTour teams that have joined the program. In all, 43 teams have signed up to follow the MPCC’s standards, which include an article that urges teams to “take responsibility to immediately suspend a rider receiving his first positive testing result. Each member team will inform the President of MPCC as soon as they acknowledge a positive test result sample A.”

“These rules that the team members commit to were made with a clear purpose: transparency,” the MPCC said in its Monday statement. “This is for the benefit of all, and to benefit cycling, as well.

“This is the reason MPCC and its board of directors, without making any assumption toward the final decision, asks Team Sky to suspend its rider on a voluntary basis, until the end of the procedure. This measure would allow the rider and its team to focus on their defense with serenity, but also to avoid tension among many managers and riders.”

MPCC rules require any rider who needs corticoid treatments, even if authorized by a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), to sit out of competition for eight days. The group also took aim at former Team Sky and British Cycling coach Shane Sutton’s comments that use of medicine via TUE was a way to gain a performance advantage.

“MPCC also requests that UCI opens an inquiry following Shane Sutton’s statements. The former Team Sky and UK’s national team’s coach admitted that some of the medicine requiring a TUE might have been use to enhance performance,” the MPCC said in its statement.

“Given the zero tolerance that everyone advocates and the necessity for transparency, MPCC renews its wish to see Team Sky and all the other teams, sponsors, organizers, national federations, agents, etc…to join MPCC on a voluntary basis. MPCC’s philosophy, alongside the UCI, can make a real difference in the fight against doping.”

Cyclingnews contacted Team Sky but the team did not wish to comment.