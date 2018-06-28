DOTr to blacklist bidders with pending cases vs government

The transportation department has moved to blacklist companies and entities that have pending cases against the state from bidding for government projects, a ranking official said on Thursday.

Transportation Undersecretary for Legal Affairs and Procurement Reinier Paul Yebra, in a news statement issued on Thursday, said the Department of Transportation’s move against such groups is in line with the Government Procurement Reform Act for a streamlined bidding process.

“We are just employing common sense—if they have cases lodged against the government, why would we allow them to make money out of government coffers?” Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade stated.

The agency has yet to release a master list of blacklisted companies.

“Prospective bidders who want to do business with the government must have a clean record, and must have a history of good dealings with the government. It’s that simple,” he said.

Yebra noted that the agency is “duty-bound to ensure that all prospective bidders are properly screened toward the goal of preventing opportunities for corruption in the government.”

With the release of the memo banning companies with cases against the government, all prospective bidders are required to submit a certification, under oath, proving that they have no pending case/s against the government.

This certification shall be included in the bid data sheet of bidding documents that the department requires for all its projects.

“Failure of a bidder to comply with the requirement or submission of a false certification shall constitute a ground for automatic disqualification,” Yebra said.

The disqualification of prospective bidders with pending cases against the government is one of the reforms that the agency is employing to promote good governance and transparency in the agency’s bidding and procurement processes.