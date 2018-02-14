DOTr sees ‘improvement’ of MRT 3 service with delivery of spare parts

The initial batch of spare parts for the Metro Rail Transit Line (MRT 3) are set to be delivered starting Wednesday until Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.

The spare parts are vital in increasing the number of trains to reduce the waiting time for passengers on MRT 3 platforms.

“We expect that there will be an improvement in the services of the MRT within the next few months,” the DOTr said in a news statement.

Last December a Special Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) created by the MRT 3 management has procured a total of 18,579 spare parts, broken down as follows: rolling stock, 9,515; tracks, 7,776; overhead catenary system (OCS), 1,109; and power, 179.

The suppliers for the spare parts include Pink Armour Corp. for power and OCS, Linkers Enterprises for rolling stock and Nikka Trading for the railway tracks.

Meanwhile, more than 28,000 passengers have availed of the point- to-point (P2P) buses deployed by the DOTr as an alternative mode of transportation to the MRT since it was launched on February 1.

According to the DOTr, 389 buses made 521 trips and served 28,825 passengers under the MRT 3 bus-augmentation project.

The P2P buses are deployed on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the North Avenue station with drop-off points in Ortigas and Ayala.

DOTr has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Canadian firm Bombardier for the procurement of the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of the signaling spare parts and signaling maintenance for MRT 3.

Under the MOU, the DOTr will procure an OEM signaling spare parts and two-year signaling maintenance contract from Bombardier via direct contracting and emergency procurement, pursuant to the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 9184, otherwise known as the Government Procurement Reform Act.