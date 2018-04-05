DOTr not taking shortcuts in evaluating competing proposals for Naia upgrade

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) assured that it will follow legal protocols relating to the approvals process of unsolicited proposals, particularly for the redevelopment of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), after one party raised concerns over the possible tarnishing of the process.

Goddes Hope O. Libiran, director for Communications at the DOTr, said the agency will follow a “clear and transparent process” in evaluating the proposals of Megawide Construction Corp. and rival Naia Consortium. “We will follow proper procedures in evaluating proposals,” she told the BusinessMirror.

Wednesday saw Louie B. Ferrer, an authorized representative of Megawide and its partner GMR Infrastructure Ltd., urging the Naia Consortium to play by the book and respect the process of determining the best option between the two unsolicited proposals for the Naia’s expansion.

“The process has been set by the government and provided by law. It is there to ensure a clean and transparent tender. As members of the private sector, we must set an example and to work together even in competition, for the development of the Naia and the country,” he said.

On Tuesday Naia Consortium Spokesman Jose Emmanuel P. Reverente appealed to the

government to fast-track the approvals process of his group’s P350-billion unsolicited proposal for the Naia.

While citing figures on how a more efficient and expanded Naia could lead to significant growth in GDP, he said the group should receive the notice to proceed “by late this year” to enable the group to deliver on its proposals.

Reverente declined to comment on Ferrer’s statement.

For now, the transportation department is reviewing which of the two proposals would be most beneficial for the public.

According to Libiran, the transportation department will have about four months to complete the evaluation, provided that the proposals are complete.

“When the documentary requirements are complete, we are mandated by law to finish the evaluation process in not more than 120 days. If there is a lack in requirements, the process of evaluation will be longer,” Libiran explained.

She added a proposal may be returned to the proponent, should the department find it disappointing. “If the proposal is deficient, we will have to return it, and then, if they will resubmit, we will start again from day zero,” Libiran said.

Due to their nature, unsolicited proposals are required under law to go through several approvals processes, including a review by the implementing agency and an evaluation by the several bodies of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Under current rules, unsolicited proposals are also required to undergo a Swiss challenge, which essentially allows other groups to outbid the original proponent of the project. The original proponent, however, has the option to submit a counteroffer to win

the challenge.

The winner of the challenge will be determined after the Neda Board, currently chaired by President Duterte, has evaluated the challenger’s offer, and the original proponent’s counteroffer.

Hence, the process could go for as quick as six months to over a year, and as long as almost a decade, as in previous cases.

Naia Consortium’s P350-billion proposal involves expanding and interconnecting the existing terminals of the Naia, upgrading airside facilities, and the development of commercial facilities.

Divided into two phases, the group’s proposal aims to increase the capacity of the Naia to about 100 million passengers per year. It also plans to construct a people mover that will link Naia’s terminals to existing transport systems in Metro Manila.

Actual work will take 24 more months for the first wave of immediate expansion. Further expansions are planned to meet projected passenger demand moving forward.

The offer carries a concession period of 35 years.

On the other hand, Megawide’s offer involves a more affordable $3-billion price tag with a shorter concession period of 18 years.

The multibillion-dollar proposal is divided into several phases, of which the first six years of the operations would focus on the expansion of the existing terminals, the optimization of the current runways and the capacity expansion of the whole airport complex.

Immediately upon takeover, the group proposes to construct full-length parallel taxiways for both runways, an additional rapid-exit taxiway for the primary runway, the extension of a second runway and the provision of maximum aircraft stands.

These solutions will increase airfield capacity to 950 to 1000 aircraft movements per day, a 35-percent increase from the current 730 aircraft movements daily.

Within the first two years, the group will rehabilitate and expand the existing terminals, which will roughly double the space and result in over 700,000 square meters of terminal area.

By that time, the airport will be able to handle as much as 72 million passengers annually, a huge jump from the current 30-million annual passenger capacity.

Megawide President Edgar B. Saavedra said there are two scenarios that the group foresees the government might take.

“The first one is within 30 days, if there are two proposals, the government can choose which one is superior and use that to determine whom to award the original proponent status,” he said in an interview.

Or, the government may choose to combine the salient points of the two proposals and bid out the project as a government deal.

“The government can decide to tender it out, just like what happened in Clark to make it fair to all parties,” Saavedra said.

Both groups found the need for the expansion and modernization of the Naia as “urgent,” noting recent statistics released by the Manila International Airport Authority.

The Naia has reached its peak, handling 42 million passengers last year, way above its maximum capacity of 35 million passengers annually. This year the throughput is expected at 44 million.

Avelino L. Zapanta, a well-known aviation expert in the Philippines, however, finds the proposals as either not viable or lacking (See “Two proposals for Naia upgrade fail to impress Filipino aviation expert,” in the BusinessMirror, March 27, 2018).