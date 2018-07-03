DOTr lines up ‘basket of solutions’ to ease city traffic in Metro Cebu

The transportation department will adopt an integrated transport system (ITS) in Metro Cebu to address the “worsening traffic congestion” in the area through the synchronization of various transportation solutions.

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said the components of the said program will include a point-to-point (P2P) bus system similar to MyBus, which is already operational in the city; a monorail in Lapu-Lapu City; the bus-rapid transit (BRT) in three-lane roads; and the Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines from Carcar to Danao, and the Mandaue to Airport Line.

“There is no single solution to address transportation issues. It needs a basket of solutions, that is why we are pursuing the implementation of the integrated transportation system in Cebu in the next two years,” he said.

Tugade said the program is an offshoot of a World Bank discussion held last month.

“The ITS was developed after due consideration of Metro Cebu’s road profile, and the fast-growing need of efficient mass transport systems in bigger, interconnected cities,” the transport chief explained.

Tugade noted that the P2P bus system is the fastest to implement.

“There’s already an established system which the DOTr [Department of Transportation] sees its potential to complement with other mass transit systems. All we need to do is to add more units,” he said.

The monorail, meanwhile, will become Mactan island’s transport system, connecting Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to different hotels and resorts in the tourist island.

The LRT, on the other hand, will run from the city of Carcar to Danao City, which a Singaporean-Chinese and Filipino consortium has proposed.

Included in the $3-billion LRT system proposal is a subway, component in Cebu City, an aboveground component from Talisay to Carcar and from Mandaue to Danao, and an airport line from Mandaue to the MCIA complex.

“The LRT will become the main arterial backbone of Cebu’s mass transportation, with other ITS components as feeder lines serving internal peripheries,” Tugade said.

He noted that the construction of the LRT “will go beyond the first three ITS components, as it will take more years to build than the rest.”

Presidential Assistant for Visayas Michael L. Dino clarified that the BRT will only be allowed on three-lane roads.

“It was a common agreement that BRT on narrow roads will fail. The DOTr has identified the roads with three lanes in both directions where we can allow it to operate, as it will not be effective if we allow them to operate on already congested areas,” he said.

He added that the BRT on narrow roads “may cause disaster” to other ITS components and existing transport systems.

The Metro-wide mass transit program will converge in a common station. Passengers will be ushered to an interlink terminal where connecting transit systems of all the components are located.

Tugade said his agency is “studying two areas where the common station will be put up—one in a coastal district and the other in a city center.”

Partial operation of the some of the components of the program will be available in the next two years.

“Once implemented, Cebu will become beautiful and more livable. The ITS will encourage interoperability and interconnectivity of land, air and sea transportation,” Tugade said.

Aside from the ITS, the transport chief said his group is also considering the construction of flared intersections, road widening and intelligence signaling systems as “other basket of solutions” to resolve traffic congestion in Metro Cebu.