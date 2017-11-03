DOTr: Cebu needs a multitransport system

CEBU CITY—With Cebu’s burgeoning economic development and congested roads and highways, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Metro Cebu needs a multitransport system, not just a bus rapid transit (BRT) or light rail transit (LRT).

Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos said Cebu needs all the transport systems possible to ensure that traffic congestion is addressed and the smooth flow of traffic in major highways is maintained.

“What we see here in Cebu is a multitransport system. Metro Cebu is a small, congested and contained area that we need to consider all sorts of transport systems or a combination of different ones,” Orbos said.

The BRT project proposed by the Cebu City Government is already moving, but the transportation undersecretary said there is a need to review the project because of its possible impact to motorists and passengers.

He said a consortium of Chinese and Singaporean companies have submitted an unsolicited proposal for an LRT project across the province. The LRT system will traverse 80 kilometers around the province.

“Part of the proposal is for the LRT project to have a subway component,” Orbos added.

He said the Cebu traffic management master-plan study conducted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency will be completed by August 2018.

The master plan will examine options for public transportation, traffic management, such as area traffic control, and possible additional links within and from Metro Cebu to Mactan Island, among others.

With several DOTr projects in Cebu, Orbos said the department will open a dedicated office in Cebu to look into what Cebu needs further.

The DOTr Cebu office can be situated in any of the transport agencies in Cebu, such as the Land Transportation Office or the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The DOTr Cebu office will be opened before the end of this year.

Orbos is proposing the creation of an interagency committee that will oversee traffic management in Cebu’s key cities.

Orbos presented the proposal to members of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), saying the interagency traffic council will be similar to the Inter-Agency Committee on Traffic in Metro Manila.

“If you honestly think this is something that you need right now, we can immediately begin the work,” the DOTr official said during the CCCI general membership meeting at the Bai Hotel in Mandaue City.

To move the proposal forward, Orbos suggested that the DOTr and the CCCI come up with a memorandum of understanding. He said he will also present the proposed Cebu traffic council to the DOTr and the national government.

CCCI President Melanie Ng said the chamber will officially write a letter to the DOTr to assure its support and participation of the proposed council.

“If that’s a venue for us to come up with solutions that will hasten the traffic infrastructure projects, then it will be a welcome development,” Ng said.