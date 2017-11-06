DOT woos devotees of ‘Goddess of the South China Sea’ to visit PHL

PRESSED to reach its target of 6.5 million to 7 million visitor arrivals target this year, the Department of Tourism (DOT) is reaching out to followers of the Chinese goddess Mazu (Mat-su), to take their holidays in the Philippines.

In a news statement, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said, “as a country blessed with so many heritage festivals ourselves, the Philippines can draw from the Mazu cultural tour festival’s overwhelming turnout year-on-year.”

This developed as the DOT revealed plans to position the Philippines as a cultural festival center, which Teo said, paves the way for cultural diversity to flourish. “As a melting pot of many different cultures, religions, the Philippines stands to benefit in embracing this centuries-old Eastern belief,” she said of the Mazu festival.

She added that with the implementation of the Philippines’s visa- on-arrival program for Chinese travelers, Mazu followers will be more encouraged to come to the Philippines and make it a festival hub, as well.

“A game changer for Philippine tourism, the visa-on-arrival program can also become a major turning point in attracting the fast-growing Mazu followers all over the

world,” she said, noting that Mazu is a cultural movement that has turned into a widespread phenomenon.

Mazu keepers estimate 300 million devotees worldwide, with festivals in the goddess’ name celebrated usually around April 23rd, and the ninth day of the ninth lunar month, or around October 9. She is highly regarded among Buddhists and Taoists, and also known as the “Goddess of the South China Sea.”

Teo was among key personalities from across the globe invited by Friends of the Philippines Foundation (FPF) in the recently concluded Mazu cultural tour festival held at the Tin Hau Temple at Coloane in Macau, China.

Published reports say Mazu (Mat-su or Lin Moniang), was born a human on the 23rd day of the lunar month (usually April) in 960 AD in Meizhou island in Fujian province. The province is also where the bulk of Filipinos of Chinese ancestry come from.

Mazu became known for her supernatural agility in water, which is the reason she later became the goddess of seafarers, fishermen and sailors. There are different versions on how she died, the most common thread being that she was a virgin and remained unmarried.

Tulay, the Filipino-Chinese digest, says “there are an estimated 1,500 Mazu temples in 26 countries around the world, of which almost 1,000 are in Taiwan, nearly 200 in Fujian and more than 90 in Hong Kong.” Teo said since she advocated with the Department of Justice to roll out the visa-on-arrival program for Chinese citizens, arrivals from mainland China surged by 54.92 percent from 61,766 arrivals August last year to 95,687 of same period this year.

“If these figures are any indication, the Philippines can certainly push the visa-on-arrival program to attract more Chinese travelers, considering that a huge number of this market are package tour buyers,” she said. “I am confident this ease in visa requirement is an attractive proposition for the country to host big-ticket events, such as Mazu culture festival.”

The DOT chief revealed that a Mazu Cultural Center will soon rise in Manila Bay under the auspices of FPF. “This should become a centerpiece for economic and cultural exchanges between Chinese and the Philippines, promoting the valuable Mazu culture, as well as advancing Sino-Philippine friendship.” The said hub will feature a much-anticipated 6-meter-high Mazu statue at the bay showcasing many tourism, business, leisure and cultural activities.

In 2009 the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization inscribed Mazu beliefs and customs in the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Macau has hosted 15 successful editions of the said culture festival.