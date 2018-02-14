DOT supports clampdown on Boracay violators

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) will continue to promote the country’s primary destinations and market emerging ones, as government efforts were under way to close down establishments in the world-famous Boracay Island for various offenses.

In a news statement, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said it was “high time [the Department of Environment and Natural Resources] ordered the closure of some 200 tourism establishments in Boracay found violating environmental laws and regulations.” These include the easement law, the Solid Waste Management Act of 2001 and the Clean Water Act of 2004.

“The massive cleanup of Boracay is a bitter pill that we have to swallow if we are to collectively save and sustain Boracay,” she said, and announced an invitation to Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu and Interior Secretary Eduardo M. Año to revisit

the island.

President Durterte tasked both secretaries to address the problems of the popular resort island within six months. On Tuesday Cimatu announced he will be giving errant establishments on Boracay two months to address their violations.

On Monday Cimatu held an executive meeting to plan the next move in addressing the environmental problems besetting Boracay. He wants the commercial establishments found releasing untreated wastewater and sewage penalized for causing water pollution.

He said that two months should be enough for those with violations to address the problem, by connecting to the sewage-treatment plant of Boracay Island Water Co. or by installing their own wastewater- treatment facilities.

“The DENR is giving them two months to comply with the law. Otherwise, we will close them,” Cimatu said.

According to Cimatu, around 50 percent to 60 percent of all establishments in Boracay are compliant with Republic Act (RA) 9275, or the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004.

“All the rest direct their pipes to the canals, which drain to the sea,” he lamented. Under RA 9275, establishments and households are mandated to dispose their septic wastes to a treatment facility.

Cimatu said a notice of violation will soon be issued to establishments that are illegally connected or are not connected at all to the sewage-treatment plant

Teo warned that more destinations will be shut down, if local government units, operators and business establishments fail to take care of their respective tourist attractions and are found violating environmental laws.

Teo said that aside from Boracay, they have found improper waste disposal on Siargao Island in Surigao by the residents, and fisherman damping their excess kerosene or diesel in the ocean near the beaches in Coron, Palawan.

“I will not hesitate to inform the President on the environmental issues we have discovered lately in Siargao and Coron Island,” Teo said.

She added: “Let this be a wake-up call to the local government officials, business establishments and tourist operators on the Island of Siargao and Coron, that this administration is very much focused on taking care of the environment and promoting world-class tourism destinations.”

Teo expressed “full support” to Duterte’s directive, which arose after the DOT presented a proposed executive order (EO) during a Cabinet meeting on February 5, that would help the government fix the problems in Boracay, which include environmental stresses, overbuilding, and violations of the “25+5” easement law. The EO was rejected by Duterte as being too tedious and, instead, instructed Cimatu and Año to just implement existing laws.

The tourism chief also stressed her agency “will still continue to market the primary destinations and aggressively promote the emerging ones, which is the thrust of this administration to ensure inclusive growth.” In a recent media event, the DOT chief advised tourists to “forget Boracay,” and visit the country’s other destinations. (See, “Teo: Forget Boracay, go to Malabon instead,” in the BusinessMirror, February

1, 2018.)

Last year some 2 million tourists visited Boracay, half of whom were foreigners, while the rest were domestic travelers. The island, popular for its powdery white-sand beach, generates some P56 million in visitor receipts for the economy. There are some 500 hotels and resorts on Boracay, by the latest count of the DOT.

Boracay has been recognized by readers of prestigious international travel magazines like Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast, as well as news blogs, such as CNN Traveler, among the world’s best islands or beaches.

To complement the efforts of the DENR and DILG to clean up Boracay, the DOT said it will open a Compliance Monitoring Office on the island, which will be overseen by its regional office in Western Visayas headed by Regional Director Helen Catalbas.

The Compliance Monitoring Office, Teo said, will see to it that tourism establishments on the island are operating “according to the standards set for the purpose of making the island more competitive in the domestic and international markets.”

She also ordered the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Authority (Tieza) to ensure that its P716-million drainage project to address the flooding on the island, is speedily completed. Tieza, formerly the Philippine Tourism Authority, is the infrastructure arm of the DOT.

The tourism chief expressed hope that with the full cooperation of business owners and island residents, Boracay will continue to remain a major employer and income generator of the country.

“We hope that efforts to clean up Boracay will resonate with our private stakeholders in other destinations to ensure full compliance of environment and ecotourism laws,” Teo said. “From a tourism perspective, we should preserve the balance—let us not compromise the environment for economic gains,” she underscored. On February 12 the 200-strong Boracay Foundation Inc. said “most of the island’s business establishments are strictly in compliance with prevailing ordinances and regulations.” (See, “Boracay business owners say they aren’t violators,” in the BusinessMirror, February 13, 2018.)