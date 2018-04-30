DOT spent P265 million for TV commercials last year–Teo

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) spent some P265 million in advertising placements with several local and international television networks last year.

In a hastily called news conference on Monday, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said various TV commercials, “infomercials and features,” were placed with ABS-CBN and GMA for P22 million (launch of “Anak” TVC); CNN Philippines, P20 million and CNN International P51 million; Discovery Channel, P51 million; and BBC, P61 million. This is on top of the P60 million advertising contract of DOT with PTV-4.

She added, the DOT, likewise, spent some P561.5 million in media placements in several key visitor markets in 2017. These markets were the United States, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, among others. She stressed: “It is the DOT’s responsibility to promote the Philippines to local and international tourists.”

The Duterte administration is hoping to attract some 7.4 million in foreign visitor arrivals this year, and 76.3 million in domestic travelers. Teo has admitted that the closure of Boracay Island, a prime tourist destination, will likely affect this year’s arrivals. About 1 million foreign visitors traveled to Boracay last year, an island famous for its white-sand beaches. This accounted for some 15 percent of the 6.6 million total foreign tourist arrivals in 2017.

President Duterte has ordered the closure of the popular resort island for six months starting April 26 to make way for government’s rehabilitation efforts that would include a cleanup and construction of vital infrastructure.

These rehab efforts will be a main focus of newly appointed DOT Undersecretary Jose Gabriel M. La Viña, as part of his duties coordinating with the agency’s regional offices in the creation of new tourism products.

In the same news conference, he said, “[Secretary Teo] actually told me to focus on the regions, and the Chinese market. She wanted me to help in getting more investments from China as the arrivals are no longer a problem.” He noted that Boracay, being under the regional offices, “may be part of my responsibility, and because [it should be a model of] sustainable tourism.”

La Viña, will primarily handle the farm, faith-based tourism and ecotourism portfolio. “I have 6,000 trees in Cagayan de Oro,” he pointed out, which makes him suited to his new position, and added that he works closely with former Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez in her ecotourism projects. He joked he would rather not talk about “faith.”

Of his appointment to the DOT, La Viña described it as a “nice challenge, that’s why I decided to accept it,” although he admitted to have asked for another position. But, “with tourism, we can wipe out poverty in the next five to six years. It’s a low-lying fruit,” explaining that anyone, “even a high-school graduate,” can have a job in tourism, and with the help of social media, earn from it.

Nicknamed “Pompee,” La Viña is credited for the strong social-media campaign that helped Duterte, a former mayor of Davao City, win the presidential election in 2016. His last appointment was commissioner of the Social Security System. La Viña took his oath of office before Teo on Monday, prior to the news conference. He replaces veteran tourism official Rolando Cañizal, who was just promoted to undersecretary last year.

According to DOT Department Order (DO) 2018-36 signed by Teo on Monday, a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror, lawyer Marco M. Bautista is now undersecretary for administration and special concerns. He used to handle the farm, faith-based tourism and ecotourism portfolio.

The DO also reiterated the assignments of other DOT officials: Benito C. Bengzon Jr., undersecretary for tourism development planning; Alma Rita D. Jimenez, undersecretary for tourism regulation, coordination and resource generation; Katherine S. de Castro, undersecretary for public affairs, communications and special

projects; and Frederick M. Alegre, assistant secretary for public affairs, as well as legislative liaison unit oversight.

Meanwhile, Teo disclosed the agency’s advertising placements after several media outlets (not the BusinessMirror) published a report from the Commission on Audit (COA), questioning the DOT’s ads in state-owned PTV-4 last year, which amounted to P60 million. The COA said the ads were placed in a blocktimer TV show produced by the media outfit of her brother, Ben Tulfo. The tourism chief denied there was any impropriety in the agency’s contract with PTV-4.