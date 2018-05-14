DOT sees rise in Japanese tourists to PHL on pilgrimages

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) is projecting more Japanese tourists to the Philippines, many of them making pilgrimages to Lord Takayama Ukon, or Dom Justo Takayama.

In a news briefing, DOT Director for Faith Tourism Rebecca V. Labit said there have been “a lot of Japanese pilgrims in town for Lord Takayama until October.” They have been visiting Intramuros, the University of Santo Tomas (UST), Corregidor Island and the Saint Martin de Tours Church in Taal, Batangas, among others.

Takayama, a samurai who was later exiled to Manila because of his Christian faith, was beatified under the term of Pope Francis on February 7, 2017.

The petition for his sainthood was actually started by the Archdiocese of Manila in 1630, or some 15 years after Takayama’s death, whose statues have been erected in Binondo and UST.

Labit said, based on information supplied by the Philippines DOT office in Osaka, there are approximately 400,000 Japanese Christians.

“In February 2018 around 80 Japanese pilgrims, led by six bishops from Tokyo, Sapporo, Naha, Kagoshima and Kyoto, arrived in celebration of Lord Takayama’s beatification anniversary. The pilgrims went to Ilocos Norte and visited Cebu and Bohol,” she disclosed to the BusinessMirror in an e-mail.

On April 12 she added, 45 pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Osaka, led by Bishop Thomas Aquinas Maeda Manyo, visited the Manila Cathedral, San Agustin Church and other churches in Manila. The pilgrimage was for four days, and the DOT expressed hope that more Japanese pilgrims would come within the year.

“Our PDOT in Osaka fully supports our faith-based tourism activities, especially the development of Lord Takayama Ukon tours in Manila and near environs,” Labit said. “It also can spur the interest of Filipino travelers and strengthen existing ‘two-way tourism’ agreement between Japan and the Philippines, where it is being promoted as a symbol of peace and friendship,” she noted, quoting Archbishop of Manila Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, who presided over the Blessed Takayama’s first feast day anniversary on February 3.

“This faith-based tourism activity, as envisioned, can establish and expand the development of a new niche market in Japan, specifically with Manila as a faith tourism destination for the Japanese market, and cultivate secondary and related industries in other regions, with strong faith activities,” Labit stressed.

In 2017, there were 584,180 visitors from Japan, an increase of 9.14 percent from 2016. The Japanese market accounted for 8.82 percent of the some 6.6 million foreign tourists in the Philippines last year. The market’s ranking dropped to fourth place, however, after being edged out by China and the United States.

In the first quarter of 2018 tourists from Japan grew by some 9 percent to 181,178, accounting for 8.84 percent of the 2.05 million foreign visitors for the period.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization report, Religious Tourism in Asia and the Pacific: “It is estimated that there are approximately 600 million national and international religious and spiritual voyages in the world, of which 40 percent take place in Europe and around half in Asia.”

Meanwhile, over 7,000 Filipino Catholics joined the 4-kilometer procession from the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, to the San Sebastian Basilica in Quiapo, Manila, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel de Sebastian arrival to the Philippines. This was, however, less than the 1 million pilgrims the DOT had initially projected for the activity.

In a statement, the DOT said the translación started at 8:30 a.m. at the Quirino Grandstand and passed through Quiapo Church, before it was greeted with fireworks as it arrived at San Sebastian at 11:00 a.m. The image was a gift from the Discalced Carmelite Nuns from the San Jose Monastery in Mexico City and was brought to the Philippines by the third group of Augustinian Recollect Missionaries on May 4, 1618.

The image was first enshrined at the Recollect Church of San Juan de Bagumbayan. Later, in 1621, it was enshrined at the San Sebastian Basilica.

Lolei Omongos, a devotee from Iligan City, said she traveled 36 hours by sea to get to Manila to witness the celebration. “It’s a different feeling to see the image of our Holy Mother; I can feel the peace in my heart. I didn’t mind the long trip and expense of getting here,” she said in Filipino.

Rev. Fr. Robin Plata, one of the event organizers, said the “Our Lady of Mount Carmel” always keeps Filipinos under her maternal protection. “As a mother, she intercedes for her children and even gave a promise that whoever wears the brown scapular will not suffer hell at the hour of death,” he said.

Plata expressed gratitude to the DOT for promoting the faith-based tourism in the country. “It is a good avenue to promote our rich religious culture. Our faith as Christians really gave us the iconic places and memorials that we have that will attract pilgrims and tourists,” he added.