DOT reorganization looms

A FREE hand.

This was what Tourism Secretary-designate Bernadette Fatima Romulo Puyat asked top-level officials of the Department of Tourism (DOT) to give her, as she took over the agency on Tuesday.

At her first Management Committee meeting, Romulo Puyat asked DOT undersecretaries and assistant secretaries to tender their courtesy resignations, and give her time to study their backgrounds and qualifications to determine who gets to stay at their posts or reassigned to another task more suited to their skills.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, the new tourism chief said the official most likely to stay at his post is Benito C. Bengzon Jr., currently Undersecretary for Tourism Development Planning who is a Career Executive Service Officer. “I’ve heard good things about him; I think he will be able to help me carry out my tasks at the DOT,” she said.

She added she may bring in a tourism veteran to oversee “the regions,” but declined to say who it would be pending the person’s official appointment into office.

Romulo Puyat refrained from revealing any more changes in the agency, but stressed that her marching orders from President Duterte were: “No corruption.” She said Duterte instructed her to “review all the contracts, make sure everything has bidding, it’s transparent, there was a process followed. If these were not transparent, there was no process and no bidding conducted, it’s automatic, we won’t implement these.”

In a news briefing, she later addressed questions regarding the “Buhay Carinderia” project and Tourism Promotions Board COO Cesar Montano, who was recently the topic of social-media reports, which alleged he spoke for only two minutes at a tourism event in New York because he had to attend the musicale, “Hamilton.”

While saying she had yet to read the documents about the project, Romulo Puyat said, “I have arranged a meeting with Mr. Montano to ask if there is any truth to what I’d read about Buhay Carinderia [such as] if it’s true there was no bidding, and there was

P80 million advanced [to the event organizer]. I want to ask Montano’s side.”

She added she will also get his take on the Hamilton incident but, at the same time, inquire from “tourism attachés and Department of Foreign Affairs [officials] to ask if it really happened.”

In a memorandum to all undersecretaries and assistant secretaries dated May 15, Romulo Puyat said: “In the exigency of service, and in order to give the undersigned a free hand to perform the mandate given to her by the President, all incumbent undersecretaries and assistant secretaries of this Department are hereby directed to tender their unqualified courtesy resignations to the President, through the undersigned, starting on May 15, 2018, to May 21, 2018, except career officials as defined by pertinent civil service laws, rules and regulations.”

The officials, however, have been instructed to continue reporting for work and performing their duties “until any action is taken by the President on such courtesy resignations.” The memo added that the officials’ duties may also be modified if Romulo Puyat sees it fit.

The new tourism chief said she would bring in a few close-in staff from the Department of Agriculture “to fill up the coterminus positions vacated by [resigned Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo’s] people.” Before she was appointed tourism secretary, Romulo Puyat was DA undersecretary for 12 years.

The tourism secretary underscored the importance of consulting with the tourism stakeholders, especially those in Boracay Island, to see if there was anything missed or looked over in the course of its closure. “Definitely [I’m going to Boracay], although right now it’s closed…. I think the role now of the DOT is to listen to the stakeholders. Baka may pagkukulang [There could be deficiencies]. I definitely want to talk with the private stakeholders.”

She said she had no information, however, regarding reports that government contractors had stopped demolishing the controversial Boracay West Cove Resort, ostensibly due to a letter from a Palace official received by owner, businessman Crisostomo Aquino. (See, “West Cove Resort demolition halted after owner uses letter from Palace,” in the BusinessMirror, May 14, 2018.”)

Duterte administered the oath of office to Romulo Puyat on Monday evening at Malacañan Palace, with her parents—former Sen. and Foreign Secretary Alberto Romulo and the former Lovely Tecson—and daughter Maia, in attendance.