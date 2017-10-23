DOT launches ‘fun on the farms’ program

PLANTING rice is never fun, the old Filipino ditty goes. But the Department of Tourism (DOT) seems bent on changing that view by finding ways to make it an enjoyable experience and encouraging tourists to visit farms.

On Monday the DOT launched the “It’s More Fun on Philippine Farms” program, wherein a Farm Tourism Development Board is expected to formulate a national action plan to get more visitors to appreciate the colorful Philippine countryside, visit farms and enjoy the produce.

In her speech, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said: “It’s about time that we took steps to put farm tourism at center stage, as the country teems with rich agricultural destinations nurtured by our hardworking farmers, who we now recognize as major stakeholders in an inclusive and sustainable tourism industry.”

She added that a series of activities will be held throughout the country, including

consultative assemblies with farm- tourism stakeholders, as well as exhibits on diverse farm-tourism destinations, farm produce and pasalubong specialty items.

She noted that nearly 50 percent of the country’s total land area is devoted to agriculture, a sector that employs over 17 million Filipinos. This accounts for about 25 percent of the country’s total work force.

According to the DOT, there are about 36 farms accredited as agri-tourism farms or sites. Thirteen of these sites are in Region 4A, which is composed of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon, and are easily accessible from Metro Manila.

Under the “fun on the farms” program, an interim Farm Tourism Development Board has been set up. It includes representatives from the DOT, the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Department of Trade and Industry and the private sector.

Teo said the board will then draw up a National Farm Tourism Strategic Action Plan assisted

by a technical working group composed of representatives from the Agricultural Training Institute, a DA-attached agency; the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority; the Department of Science and Technology; and government financial institutions like Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

She added among the activities that will be undertaken is a search for “Farm Tourism Ambassadors” among children and young adults and the “Sunshine Tourism Awards,” which will honor best practices in farm tourism.

All these activities will culminate in a national event, “It’s More Fun on Philippine Farms Summit,” to be headed by the Farm Tourism Development Board in September 2018.

For his part, Undersecretary for Farm Tourism Silvino O. Tejada said farm tourism will prove to be a bright spot, as well as a viable foundation for the tourism industry. “Agriculture represents the Filipino resiliency and productivity, the same theme showcased in all our ethnic and cultural festivals or fiestas throughout the country. Farm tourism in the Philippines literally means celebration and fun.”

At Monday’s event also were Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, primary author of the farm-tourism development law (Republic Act 10816), Party-list Rep. Sharon S. Garin of Aambis-OWA who sponsored the House bill that paved the way for the said law.

DOT officials said both lawmakers have strongly advocated the development of farm tourism as a profitable business proposition to farmers and farm owners by converting their farms into tourist destinations, and to help train the youth in agriculture.