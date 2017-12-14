DOT hopes for P5 billion in receipts from Indian tourists

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) is looking forward to higher visitor receipts from India, with arrivals projected to hit 100,000 by year-end.

In a news statement, Tourism Undersecretary Benito C. Bengzon Jr. said: “An Indian tourist, on the average spent at least $1,000 [in the Philippines]; just imagine if we are able to meet the 100,000 mark of Indian tourist arrivals?” At P51 to $1, this would mean at least P5.1 billion in tourism earnings for the Philippine economy.

He made this statement as the DOT signed on Tuesday a memorandum of agreement with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

Bengzon said under the one-year partnership, the DOT and SIA will implement joint marketing activities to promote the Philippines to the Indian market. These marketing activities will be carried out through social media, familiarization tours for media and travel agencies, and road shows, to name a few.

“This is a milestone for the Philippines. The India market is growing at a very fast rate. In fact, we are expecting to reach 100,000 arrivals by end of 2017. This joint agreement is envisioned to sustain and further strengthen this growth in the next years,” Bengzon said.

From January to October 2017, arrivals from India jumped by some 20.3 percent to 88,832, making it the second-fastest growing market after China.

Bengzon and SIA Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Campbell Wilson signed the agreement at the Makati Diamond Residences. Also present were DOT regional directors.

For his part, Wilson said the agreement with the DOT is a significant step in expanding the Philippines’s tourism industry. “We are confident we can increase visitor arrivals; it is an honor to bring our passengers anywhere in the Philippines,” he said.

SIA is the primary carrier connecting India to the Philippines.

The DOT added that SIA and its sister company, SilkAir, also agreed to bring tourists not only to Manila but also to secondary destinations, in keeping with Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo’s policy of encouraging tourists to visit key destinations outside Metro Manila.

“The end result that we are really looking for is a wider dispersal of tourist traffic across the country and spread the benefits of tourism to communities,” Bengzon said.

He added that part of the DOT’s marketing strategy to is “to make the Indian tourists stay longer on the Philippines by developing new products that would meet their needs.”

Last year the DOT held promotional road shows in Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. “The four Indian cities we targeted are important feeder markets, hence, we are working on strengthening our relations with their local travel partners to assure sustainable growth,” Teo said then.

She noted that increased Indian visitor arrivals in the Philippines are facilitated by the visa-free entry privilege extended to Indian nationals who already have visas from the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Schengen, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

However, the DOT has been appealing to the Department of Justice to grant a visa-on-arrival privilege to Indian tourists, as well. India has the second-largest population in Asia, after China.

Francesca Alberto, vice president for domestic sales and marketing of Ark Travel Express, said of last year’s road show: “The market has high potential for luxury and honeymooners. The quality of agents in India are good and they are gaining more knowledge about the Philippines.”

The Philippines and India have long historical, cultural and trade ties. Archeological evidence indicate trade between both countries running as far back as the ninth century BC. Many Indians, mostly from Chennai (formerly Madras) who came with British troops during the brief occupation of Manila, decided to stay in the Philippines. More waves of Indian settlers followed during the American occupation, and the separation of India and Pakistan in 1947.

While there are no recent statistics on the number of Filipinos of Indian descent, many of them are said to be residing in Cainta in Rizal, Metro Manila, Isabela and Negros Occidental. They are largely of Sindhi, Punjabi and Tamil stock.

There have been a number of Filipino-Indians who have become part of the social and political fabric of the country. Among them are Bb. Pilipinas-Universe 2010 Venus Raj, former Manila Mayor Ramon Bagatsing, former Pangasinan Vice Gov. Ranjit Shahani and radio DJ Sam YG, to name a few.