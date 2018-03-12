DOT eyes Samar as alternative as Boracay undergoes rehab

TACLOBAN CITY—The Department of Tourism (DOT) is looking at Samar province as an alternative destination to Boracay, one of the country’s most popular islands, as it undergoes rehabilitation from environmental abuse.

Speaking to tourism stakeholders during the last day of Spark Samar Travel Fair 2018 at SM Megamall last Sunday, DOT Undersecretary Katherine S. de Castro said Samar tourist spots are on the list as priority sites for promotions.

“Secretary Wanda [Corazon] Tulfo Teo instructed me to look for alternative less-known sites while the rehabilitation of Boracay is going on. [The] DOT will be more aggressive in promoting Samar and ensuring that natural resources are well-taken care of,” de Castro said.

The official recalled how she helped promote Samar to tourists in 2011 as the host of the travel show Trip na Trip produced by ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs and Bayan Productions.

“I found out that people in Samar are nice, and they embraced us with open arms. With this, we are looking forward to increasing the number of visitors in Samar and its further development. It’s time for Samar to show the world why it’s more fun in the Philippines,” she added.

In a statement, the DOT said the multidepartment group overseeing the ongoing shake-up of noncompliant establishments to environmental laws is proposing a two-month closure of Boracay.

Samar Gov. Sharee Ann Tan welcomed the pronouncement of the DOT, as the local government sees tourism as the main economic-growth driver in a province known for typhoons and conflict.

“We are ready to welcome tourists after years of empowering, engaging and equipping our communities with skills needed to fortify the province’s community-based tourism initiatives,” Tan said.

Since the introduction of Spark Samar tourism campaign, tourist arrivals grew from 118,018 in 2013 to 207,709 in 2016. The governor is eyeing 298,000 tourists to Samar by 2019 or 2020.