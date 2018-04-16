DOT: Boracay sells itself

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) sought to downplay the six-month closure of Boracay Island starting on April 26, adding that it will be able to sell itself to tourists once reopened.

In a news conference last Saturday, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo expressed confidence that it wouldn’t be too difficult for her agency to promote Boracay because of its lingering popularity. “Boracay is Boracay. It doesn’t have to be promoted because it’s well known. It’s been proclaimed ‘the best island in the world’ for two consecutive years by Condé Nast [Traveler].”

She underscored that this was what she informed Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III during the Cabinet meeting on April 4, when the closure of Boracay was discussed. “This is for you, Secretary [Teo]. Will you be able to promote the island [after] you close it?” she quoted Dominguez.

Teo described the Cabinet meeting as an “ugly battle, as there were some Cabinet secretaries who didn’t want to close Boracay, but wanted a partial closure only.” Sources earlier told the BusinessMirror that among those who had raised concerns on the total closure of the island were Dominguez, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez and Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. (See, “Boracay Island to be closed for six months starting April 26,” in the BusinessMirror online, April 4, 2018.) She noted it was when she remarked about the continuing popularity of Boracay that President Duterte cited the possibility of the Miss Universe pageant being held there to help market the island to tourists. “So I’ve been toying with the idea,” Teo said, adding that the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) had wanted to hold the pageant in the Philippines last year, except that Duterte thumbed down the idea because it was going to clash with the Asean 50th anniversary meetings last November.

“If we don’t get it this year, because I know [MUO] is eyeing China, maybe next year,” she said. But she emphasized that the Boracay stint will likely just be for the swimsuit competition; “the main event will still be in Manila.”

Underscoring the continuing foreign interest in Boracay, the DOT chief noted that she had been asked to speak at a conference in Buenos Aires to talk about “how the Philippine government implemented the Boracay closure and how the different agencies, communities and stakeholders got involved.” The said conference, the 18th World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit to be held on April 18 and 19, will have a session on “Putting communities at the center of tourism development,” where Teo is a panelist.

“I was supposed to talk about Coron and the sustainability of the island…but I was surprised they wanted me to talk about Boracay,” she said. The DOT also reported “minimal cancellations” on trips to the Philippines, and underscored that there were more tourists—originally slated to go to Boracay during the closure period—opting to rebook their trips to other destinations in the Philippines like Cebu and Bohol.

Tourism industry leaders earlier said about 700,000 bookings for Boracay are expected to be canceled because of its closure. They still had no figures how many opted to rebook to other destinations, or were delisting the Philippines altogether from their travel plans.

Teo said 130 guests from Portugal originally to stay in Shangri-La’s Boracay Resort & Spa from May 20 to 24, are transferring to Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort & Spa. “Cebu Pacific direct flights with 300 Koreans transferred from Boracay to Cebu and Henann Resort Bohol; Hana Tours with 522 persons transferred to Henann Resort Bohol; and Rajah Tours said ‘no problem’; their clients who were booked in Boracay will rebook in six months [when the island reopens],” she narrated.

“What we’re saying is just because we closed Boracay, it’s not true the [foreign] tourists will no longer come. Some of them are going to Cebu, Palawan and Coron,” she emphasized.

Tourism Spokesman and Assistant Secretary Frederick M. Alegre said based on reports from the agency’s office in Japan, the cancellations have been very minimal. The report from the DOT’s Osaka and Tokyo offices, a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror, indicated: over 200 persons (pax) booked on Philippine Airlines (PAL) from Tokyo “has decided not to push through with chartered flight to Boracay.” The tourists were booked through ST World, H.I.S. and JTB.

The report added that over 100 pax booked on PAL in Osaka were going to Boracay during the ”Golden Week period. [They] changed to [another] destination,” the DOT said. A major holiday in Japan, Golden Week is from April 29 to May 5. The DOT also said: PAL Nagoya, around 50 pax canceled their trip to Boracay; and PAL Fukuoka, less than 10 pax —“No flight transfer on the same day. In Kyushu area Boracay is not so popular destination yet.”

Other cancellations were: Cebu Pacific (CEB) Osaka, 10 pax; CEB Nagoya, 10 pax; and CEB Narita; two pax, “flight to Manila does not connect to Boracay.”

The report added that Japan travel agencies, such as “JTB, Meitsu, and KNT stopped selling Boracay before the announcement [of the closure].” During the news conference, the DOT issued partial guidelines for the closure of Boracay, as well as accreditation guidelines for media who may want to visit the island during the closure period.