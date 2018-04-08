DOT, AAP to host FIA Sport Conference

The Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP), the country’s National Auto Club, was recently appointed by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) as host of this year’s FIA Sport Conference slated from June 4 to 6 in Manila.

The world’s governing body of four-wheel motor sport, the Paris-based FIA will gather some 400 delegates from national sporting authorities (NSAs) and mobility clubs of 245 organizations in 143 countries.

As the FIA’s NSA in the Philippines, the AAP will host the confab with the support of the Department of Tourism, Petron Corp., SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. (BMW Philippines) and Hyundai Asia Resources Inc.

Themed “Empowering the Future: Unlocking Motor Sport’s Potential,” the three-day event will be preceded by the FIA Sport Regional Congress on June 3 and conclude with the World Motor Sport Conference on June 7.

Discussions will cover key topics, such as creating a motor sport culture in new markets, including the millennials. The event will also host the FIA Sport MotorEx, which will welcome more than 30 companies and stakeholders who will present innovative products and services.

“AAP has been very active in participating in FIA conferences and we have seen their loyalty and motivation in promoting motor sport among the youth through efforts such as the Motor Sport Development Program. They have also organized many activities in terms of training in road safety,” FIA Sport Conference Project Director Frederique Trouve said.

“We need to educate the new generation about motor sport. One of the most difficult things to do is to attract the youth to the sport and we aim to do this through road safety,” she added.

The first time to be held in Asia, the conference includes the MotorEx offering an industry-themed showcase and platform for the analysis of future trends and opportunities in motor sport and featuring key decision-makers, event and promoters and leading figures from racing and rallying.

Activities include extrication demo and motor-sport activities like drifting, gymkhana, slalom, e-karting and the FIA-certified online Gran Turismo Asian Regional Finals Championship. Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo welcomed the country’s hosting of the event, saying, “What a challenge this is, to host hundreds of well-traveled visitors from FIA member-organizations all over the world and let them experience how wonderful the Philippines is as a tourist destination, as well as a conference site.”

“We look forward to sharing with the FIA the goal to foster greater understanding among people and nations across the globe through sustainable tourism, as well as motor sport,” she noted.