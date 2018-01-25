DOST-FNRI Pinggang Pinoy guides teens on smart eating

ADOLESCENCE is the transitional phase of growth and development between childhood and adulthood. It is also termed as the age of puberty. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines an adolescent as any person between the ages 10 and 19. This period is characterized by growth spurt and other bodily changes. Timing, duration and intensity of growth vary from one individual to another.

Nutritional needs during adolescence are increased because the increased growth rate and changes in body composition associated with puberty. Male and female adolescents have different needs during this crucial time of growth.

For teenagers, maintaining a healthy diet will make the person look and feel better. Having a proper diet will make one’s skin and hair healthier and help achieve one’s ideal weight. Eating right helps them look better, feel better, and stay healthier. Teens become stronger and think more clearly, thus may even perform better in sports and get better grades. They will also be less likely to get depressed or stressed.

Here is a sample meal based on Pinggang Pinoy for teens.

To help teens eat right, the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) developed the Pinggang Pinoy specifically for teens (13 to 18 years old). The Pinggang Pinoy for teens is identified with the blue-colored placemat. The color blue was chosen for teens because this conveys a sense of strength, dependability and coolness, meanings that are associated with favorable qualities of teenagers.

The Pinggang Pinoy for teens shows the recommended proportion by food group in every meal for male and female adolescents. It includes a variety of food per meal from each of the three food groups:go foods—energy-giving foods, grow foods—body-building foods and the glow food—body-regulating foods.

Similar to the Pinggang Pinoy for other population groups, the Pinggang Pinoy for teens shows that half of the plate is for glow foods with a greater proportion of vegetables than fruits. This means that they should eat more vegetables than fruits. The other half consists of go and grow foods, with go foods of greater proportion compared to the grow foods. The go foods is represented by rice which is the primary energy source of Filipinos; other go foods are corn, bread and root crops. The grow foods is represented by milkfish, locally known as bangus, which is a commonly eaten fish. Other examples of grow foods are meat, eggs, poultry, fish and legumes. The glow foods is represented by banana, one of the favorite fruits in the country and by malunggay, a popularly grown vegetable with various beneficial uses.

Here are some additional reminders to ensure teen’s overall health and well-being:

Eat regular meals, especially breakfast. This keeps the body fueled and will give the energy needed for the day.

Cut down on high fat and high sugar foods. One doesn’t have to give up one’s favorite cookies or cheeseburger. Just eat them less and eat healthy snacks instead. Try having fruit and popcorn instead of cookies and ice cream. Drink fruit juice instead of soda.

Remember to remain active and exercise or join a sport.

Get enough rest and sleep

Do not smoke and do not drink alcoholic beverages.

Follow the Pinggang Pinoy for teens and these tips will assure that they will have the adequate energy and nutrients to grow to their full potential height, be active, healthy and strong.

For more information on food and nutrition, contact: Dr. Mario V. Capanzana, director, Food and Nutrition Research Institute, Department of Science and Technology, General Santos Avenue, Bicutan, Taguig City; Telephone/ Fax Nos: 837-2934 or 837-3164; Direct Line: 839-1839; DOST Trunk Line: 837-2071-82 local 2296 or 2284; e-mail: [email protected] or at [email protected]; FNRI-DOST web site: http://www.fnri.dost.gov.ph. Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/FNRI.DOST or follow our Twitter account at twitter.com/FNRI_DOST. (DOST-FNRI S&T Media Service – VICTOR J. ALFONSO JR.)