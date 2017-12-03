DOST Cordillera launches SAFE program to aid in climate-change adaptation

TABUK, Kalinga—In an effort to address the negative impact of climate change and implement science-based solutions to minimize its effects and ensure the viability of agricultural programs, the Department of Science and Technology-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOST-CAR) launched the S&T Action Frontline for Emergencies and Hazards (SAFE) Program.

The launch coincided with the celebration of the regional science and technology week of DOST-CAR on October 9 at the Kalinga State University-Main Campus in Tabuk, Kalinga.

The SAFE Program on Disaster Risk Reduction on Climate Change Impacts on Agricultural Farms in CAR is a multisectoral initiative spearheaded by the DOST and DOST-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD), in partnership with the Highland Agriculture, Aquatic and Resources Research and Development Consortium, and the six participating state colleges and universities (SUCs).

“On behalf of [Science] Secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña, we are fully supporting the SAFE Program, and he will be very happy to know that the SUCs here in the Cordillera region are doing research and development [R&D] to study ways to minimize the negative effects of climate change, particularly in agriculture,” said DOST-CAR Director Victor B. Mariano, who represented the DOST secretary.

Mariano said researches that remain on shelves are useless. Thus, the importance of the SAFE program is very obvious, as it represents the results of R&D. This is the reason the funding agency, DOST-PCAARRD, did not hesitate to provide P43 million in assistance to the SUCs.

Dr. Carlito P. Laurean, vice president for research and extension of the Benguet State University and the program leader, presented the components of the SAFE Program. He explained how it will be implemented in the six provinces in CAR to get the most benefits for the farmers who are the most vulnerable and at risk of climate change. The SAFE Program has six project components, including the one launched for Kalinga State University that focuses on the different conditions of the different provinces in CAR.

Project 1 is about Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Change Impacts on Vegetable Farms in Abra. The project that will be implemented by the Abra State Institute of Science and Technology is headed by Dr. Vicente A. Ato. It received a funding of P6.991 million.

Project 2 is about Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Change Impacts in Agricultural Farms in Apayao Province to be implemented by the Apayao State College. Dr. Reymalyn C. Aman heads the project, which has a funding of P6.289 million.

Project 3, titled Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Change Impacts on Vulnerable Terrace Farms in Benguet, is led by Laurean of the Benguet State University. It has a total funding of P10.299 million.

Project 4 deals with Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Change Impacts on Rice and Vegetable Farms in Ifugao and a funding of P6.109 million. It will be implemented by the Ifugao State University through Dr. Teresita D. Allig.

Project 5 is called Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Change Impacts on Vulnerable Coffee Farms in Kalinga to be implemented under the leadership of Dr. Robert A. Rodolfo of the Kalinga State University. Funding for the project is P6.312 million.

Last, Project 6, titled Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Change Impacts on Vulnerable Farms in Mountain Province will be implemented by the Mountain Province State Polytechnic College. The P7.097-million project is led by Elmer D. Pakipac.

The launch was attended by DOST-Science and Technology Information Institute Director Richard P. Burgos; Gary Damian, representing Kalinga Representative; Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology Allen Jesse C. Mangaoang; Tabuk Mayor Ferdinand B. Tubban; Mariano; Supervising Science Research Specialaist Noel A. Catibog representing DOST-PCAARRD Executive Director Dr. Reynaldo V. Ebora, Benguet State University President Dr. Feliciano G. Calora Jr.; and Kalinga State University President Dr. Eduardo T. Bagtang.