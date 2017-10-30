Don’t count your chickens before…

WHICH came first, the chicken or the egg? In order to create a chicken, there must be an egg from which the chicken grows and hatches. But you cannot have a chicken egg without that egg first being laid by a chicken.

While this might seem some sort of intellectual conundrum or confusing problem, it is actually a simple way of trying to explain asset and financial-market movements.

The pricing in these markets are moved and changed by money flows. Stock prices go higher because money moves into the stock market as buying makes prices go higher. Obviously, the opposite is also true.

But then, the chicken/egg question arises. Are prices going higher because money is moving in or is money moving in because prices are going up?

Back in the good old days before the digital world, theater owners would hire people to stand in the ticket line for a movie knowing that the long line itself would attract moviegoers. Of course, it is probably even truer in this digital age. We never know if we like a page because of the bots or because of the likes by genuine people.

Remember this reality: The highest trading volume for a stock usually comes at the low and at the high. Certainly, sometimes, that increased volume at the low may be genuine buying. But it can also be “show” buying. However, even if that buying is for show, on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), it requires genuine cash on the table because buying on margin—using borrowed money—is both expensive and relatively rare on the PSE. Likewise, when you see a volume spike at, or near, the top, you know that those are actual shares being liquidated.

Be forewarned, though. The game may change next year as the PSE moves to allow short selling.

Short selling is a trading strategy that allows an investor to borrow shares from another shareholder and then sell those shares for cash. The “short seller” must eventually pay back those borrowed shares plus interest.

What will happen is that there may be a volume jump at a high level. But traders will not initially know if those are existing positions being sold or borrowed shares being sold. A volume spike at the bottom could be new buying or could equally be short sellers buying in to take profit and return the borrowed shares, leaving the market.

Now we come to perhaps the ultimate chicken or the egg—the Philippine peso and the stock market.

Maybe because everybody has at least a few amounts in their pocket, “everybody” is an expert on the peso/dollar exchange rate. One pundit theorized recently that the peso “always” loses value in the fourth quarter. No explanation for that hypothesis was given, and including 2009 through 2016, the peso has lost value against the dollar from September through December four times out of eight years.

Another expert decided that the stock market “always” loses ground in the fourth quarter. But his success is even worse. The market has been up five out of eight years. Maybe if the peso is down, the stock market is also down. Sorry. Both the peso and market being down has happened twice; both being stronger has also occurred two times.

The answer to the chicken or the egg may be buried in a Tibetan cave known only to the Dalai Lama or in secret Vatican files. For the financial markets, it is still a mystery.

E-mail me at [email protected] Visit my web site at www.mangunonmarkets.com. Follow me on Twitter @mangunonmarkets. PSE stock-market information and technical analysis tools provided by the COL Financial Group Inc.