Domestic trade volume up 3.3% in Q3–PSA report

The country’s total domestic trade value increased by 3.3 percent in the third quarter of 2017, according to preliminary data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

On Thursday PSA data showed the total value of domestic trade reached P153.99 billion, slightly higher than the P149.14 billion posted in the same period in 2016.

In terms of value, data showed a total of 4.86 million tons were traded in the Philippines in the third quarter. This was an 18.9-percent increase from 4.09 million tons of the same quarter a year ago.

“Commodity flow or domestic- trade statistics is a compilation of data on commodities carried through the air, rail and water, transport systems in the country,” the PSA said.

Among the regions, the National Capital Region (NCR) registered the highest outflow value amounting to P31.52 billion, or 20.4 percent, from the total.

The PSA added the NCR was followed by Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas with P27.11 billion and P24.65 billion, respectively.

Central Visayas had the highest inflow value amounting to P28.03 billion, or 18.2 percent, of the total inflow in the third quarter of 2017. Cagayan Valley posted the lowest inflow value at P14.3 million.

“Outflow refers to the total quantity value of commodities, which goes out of the specified region or province, while inflow refers to the total quantity value of commodities coming in the specified region. Trade balance is the difference between the outflow and inflow,” the PSA said.

Meanwhile, six regions posted positive trade balances in the third quarter of 2017. Eastern Visayas registered the highest trade balance of P16.94 billion. It was followed by the NCR with value amounting to P11.93 billion.

Other regions that had a positive trade balance were Central Luzon with P7.77 billion; Davao region, P4.77 billion; South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos, or Soccsksargen, P1.2 billion; and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, P0.67 billion.

However, around 10 regions registered an unfavorable trade balance during the third quarter of 2017. These were led by Caraga with a trade deficit of P23.92 billion.

Other regions that posted trade deficits during the period were Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon, or Calabarzon, P4.96 billion; Zamboanga Peninsula, P3.81 billion; Central Visayas, P3.57 billion; Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan, or Mimaropa, P3.08 billion; and Northern Mindanao, P2.18 billion.

The list includes Ilocos region with P1.09 billion; Western Visayas, P0.64 billion; Cagayan Valley, P0.01 billion; and Bicol region, P0.01 billion.

Data on the inflow and outflow of commodities in the different regions of the country are used to construct interregional and inter-industry relation tables.