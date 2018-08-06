DOLE to help repatriate distressed OFWs seeking amnesty in UAE

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Sunday that it is ready to aid in the repatriation of over 100,000 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFW), who are expected to avail themselves of the amnesty program of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement, Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will provide airport and cash assistance to the repatriates.

He also said the concerned OFWs could also be given local and overseas employment referral, livelihood assistance, legal and conciliation services, competency assessment and training assistance once they arrive in the country.

Bello made the assurance to persuade the thousands of OFWs, who “overstayed or escaped from their employers,” to either return to the country or legalize their stay in UAE during the amnesty period.

“Under the amnesty program or the ‘Protect Yourself via Rectifying Your Status,’ all foreigners violating the residency regulation are given a chance to either leave UAE voluntarily without prosecution or legalize their status by paying the required fees,” Bello said.

The amnesty period started this month and will end on October.

Citing data from the Department of Foreign Affairs, DOLE said 87,706 undocumented or overstaying Filipino workers in Abu Dhabi and 14,400 in Dubai could avail of the amnesty.

Bello said these OFWs could visit the Philippine Embassy.