DOLE orders burger chain, 2 mining firms to regularize 1,800 contractual workers

OVER 1,800 contractual workers of a popular burger chain and two mining firms were recently regularized as part of the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) ongoing campaign against rampant contractualization.

Of these worker-beneficiaries, 704 were employed by five contractors, which provide job-order services to the 44 branches of the hamburger chain Burger King or Perf Restaurants Inc. in Metro Manila.

The DOLE ordered Burger King to absorb the contractuals after its labor inspections showed that the fast-food joint and its five contractors have been circumventing the security of tenure of their workers and practicing labor-only contracting.

Labor-only contracting is the illegal practice of outsourcing jobs, which are directly related to the main business operation of a company.

“Burger King and its contractors should immediately issue appointment letters and payroll reflecting the entitlements of the affected workers as regular employees,” the DOLE said in a news statement.

The DOLE’s labor inspector also found out cause to lodge occupational safety and health standards against Burger King for allegedly operating sans trained safety personnel and certified first aiders.

Meanwhile, the DOLE also reported that two of the biggest mining firms in the Caraga region have voluntarily regularized 1,099 of their contractual workers.

“The Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co. Group, a mining contractor in Surigao del Norte, had voluntarily regularized 839 of its workers, as well as the Philsaga Mining Corp. in Agusan del Sur with 263 regularized security guards,” the DOLE said. The additional regularized workers are now among the 136,971 workers who were given regular status since the new administration of the DOLE intensified its campaign against illegal contractualization in 2016. Around 40 percent or 55,000 of these beneficiaries were

regularized this year.

The DOLE said it is targeting to provide regular status to 300,000 contractual workers this year.