DOJ sees arrest, extradition of Napoles’ kin over money-laundering case in US

THE Philippine government is ready to extradite the family of alleged pork-barrel fund scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles to the United States (US) to face trial for the $20 million money-laundering case filed against them in connection with their illegal activities involving government funds.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra also told the Businessmirror that some of Napoles’ relatives named in the complaint are still in the US, and may face arrest soon.

Guevarra said Napoles, who is facing a string of criminal cases in connection with the pork-barrel fund mess, can’t still be extradited to the US until these cases are terminated.

Napoles is serving her life sentence at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig after being found guilty of serious illegal detention filed by pork-barrel scam whistleblower Benhur Luy.

The DOJ secretary issued the reaction following reports that a US federal grand jury has indicted Napoles, his three children Jo Christine Napoles, James Christopher and Jeane Catherine as well his brother Reynald Luy Lim and wife Ana Marie Lim for conspiring to funnel in and out of the US some $20 million in Philippine public funds obtained through a multi-year bribery and fraud scheme.

Forfeiture proceedings have already been initiated against the accounts and properties of the Napoleses in the US.

Napoles is being accused of creating bogus non-governmental organizations (NGOs), or the so-called Napoles NGOs, where conniving politicians and government officials in the country awarded their Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork-barrel fund in exchange for kickbacks.

Napoles also diverted to her and family members’ personal use the money that was intended for various projects that should have benefited the public.

Three Philippine senators, their staffs and several other politicians and government officials have been indicted in connection with the scam.

Guevarra said the justice department has been quietly working with the US justice department in building up a money laundering case against the Napoles family.

“We welcome this development, as it paves the way for the return of the people’s money to our national treasury,” Guevarra said.

With regard to the possibility of extraditing Napoles’ relatives who are in the country to face money laundering case in the US, Guevarra said: “ We shall continue to extend legal assistance to our US counterparts, including the possible extradition of certain persons who might be found here.”