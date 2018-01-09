DOJ seeks new probe on missing PNP firearms

JUSTICE Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II has ordered a new round of investigation on the missing firearms of the Philippine National Police (PNP) allegedly sold to the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

In Department Order 7 issued on Tuesday, Aguirre tasked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct the new probe on the controversy previously investigated by the Office of the Ombudsman.

The NBI was specifically ordered to “conduct an investigation and case buildup over missing PNP firearms allegedly sold to the NPA in Mindanao and, if evidence warranted, to file the appropriate cases against government personnel and private individuals found liable.”

The DOJ chief said the reinvestigation on the reported 1,004 missing high-powered firearms came after a Cabinet meeting with President Duterte.

He added the new probe will be an offshoot of the earlier Ombudsman investigation that led to the indictment of top police officials in the Sandiganbayan, and will focus on private individuals involved.

Aguirre said they have received information that more private individuals were involved in the anomaly but were not among those investigated by the Ombudsman.

“With this, we are confident those individuals responsible for this felonious act will be held accountable,” he said in a statement.

In 2014 1,000 high-powered firearms of PNP worth P52 million were sold to the NPA since 2011 with the unwitting assistance of 19 senior police officials at Camp Crame.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) discovered the irregularity after it was found that a cache of AK-47 assault rifles disappeared while papers were being processed by the PNP. The CIDG found that a certain Isidro Lozada, owner of a security agency based in Caraga region in Mindanao, bought the firearms.

Lozada bought all the 1,004 AK-47 from gun-supply firm Twin Pines using his security agency and also used the names of other security agencies.

After the licensing of the AK-47, Lozada would deliver them to Butuan City where they would be picked up by communist rebels.

The CIDG said the guns were delivered from 2011 to early part of 2013.

In 2015 the Ombudsman indicted 12 police officials led by sacked Chief Supt. Raul Petrasanta before the Sandiganbayan over the controversy.

Petrasanta, six former police officials, five active police officials and three others were charged in the Sandiganbayan for multiple counts of graft in connection with the missing AK-47 assault rifles.