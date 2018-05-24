DOJ orders Garin, Duque attend PI on Dengvaxia

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday compelled former health secretaries Francisco Duque III and Janette Garin and 38 others to show up in the preliminary investigation of the criminal complaints filed against them in connection with the death of several children who were given the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine.

Assistant State Prosecutor Maria Emilia Victorio, who chairs the panel of prosecutors tasked to conduct the probe, ordered the respondents to personally appear before the panel on June 25, 208 through subpoenas issued at the continuation of the preliminary hearing on the complaints filed by the families of the children through the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).

The respondents were also directed to submit their respective counter-affidavits before the panel.

Besides Duque, Garin and other former health officials, the complaints also named as respondents executives of pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur and its local distributor Zuellig Pharma.

A separate panel of prosecutors is investigating the complaint filed by anti-corruption groups Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution Inc. (VPCI) against former President Benigno Aquino III over the Dengvaxia vaccine controversy.

Aquino and 43 other respondents were earlier ordered to appear in the next hearing set for June 4 to answer the charges of multiple homicide and physical injuries under the Revised Penal Code, malversation of public funds, and violations of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices ct) and R.A. 9184 (Government Procurement Reform Act). Victorio’s panel is conducting the preliminary investigation over the criminal complaints

filed separately by the families of nine children who perished due to complications believed to be related to the Dengvaxia vaccine.

The complainants accused the respondents of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC); for torture resulting in the death of a person and the torture of a child under Republic Act (RA) No. 9745, also known as the Act Penalizing Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment; obstruction of justice under Section 1(b) of Presidential Decree No. 1829; and violation of Section 3 of RA 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The DOJ has authorized PAO to conduct autopsies and gather evidence in relation to the Dengvaxia mess.

At Thursday’s hearing, Chief public attorney Persida Rueda-Acosta presented evidence allegedly proving that Garin pushed through with the Dengvaxia vaccination despite being aware of its repercussions on the health of recipients.

Acosta showed the panel a March 27, 2016 letter of health and medical experts from various organizations received by Garin, which strongly warned against and opposed the implementation of the program.