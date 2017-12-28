DOJ has its hands full in 2017

THE year 2017 was a busy year for the Department of Justice (DOJ), what with probes left and right on various controversies and the indictment of individuals who figured in high-profile cases.

This year the DOJ started investigating the allegedly questionable multibillion-peso Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP).

The probe to be conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will determine if there is sufficient evidence to warrant the filing of malversation charges against former President Benigno S. Aquino III and his budget secretary and another official in connection with the DAP during his term.

The probe was ordered by Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II based on the complaint filed by the Coalition for Investigation and Prosecution represented by Greco Belgica.

Aside from Aquino, also to be investigated for alleged DAP fund misuse are former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad and former Budget Undersecretary Mario Relampagos.

The investigation was ordered following the group’s submission in September to the DOJ of documentary evidence showing alleged misuse of DAP funds, which the Supreme Court had declared unconstitutional.

Specifically, Belgica is seeking an investigation into the alleged discrepancy of P2.6 billion from the DAP spending program and pursue cases of malversation of public funds with aggravating circumstances against Aquino, Abad and Relampagos.

The DOJ also recently launched a probe and case buildup on the controversial P3.5-billion dengue-vaccine project of the Department of Health that reportedly put at risk the physical well-being of children who were vaccinated but without history of the disease.

Aguirre also tasked the NBI to lead the investigation that would determine the possible culpability of some individuals involved in the program.

Also subjected to a probe was former Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista, who was forced to resign from his post last October following accusations from his estranged wife that he purportedly accumulated some P1 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

Aguirre has tapped the Presidential Commission on Good Government, an attached agency of the DOJ that the Duterte administration plans to abolish, to look into alleged anomalies under Bautista’s watch.

The NBI has also been directed to conduct a case buildup against Bautista.

Probers are looking into possible cases of money laundering and violation of Republic Act (RA) 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) if evidence is gathered against the poll chief.

The DOJ has also probed the killing of teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman in August.

Arnaiz, 19, and de Guzman, 14, were neighbors in Cainta, Rizal, but were reported missing on August 18.

The Caloocan City police claimed Arnaiz died during a shoot-out on August 18 when he allegedly resisted arrest and fired a handgun at chasing policemen following a taxi robbery committed against Tomas Bagcal.

Arnaiz’s body was found at the Ezekiel Funeral Homes weeks after his disappearance. Several policemen have been charged before the DOJ in connection with the incident.

Controversies hound the DOJ

Meanwhile, several resolutions presented by the DOJ have earned criticisms from the public and lawmakers.

One of this pertains to the dismissal of illegal-drug charges filed against former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and other former officials of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) relating to the smuggling of P6.4-billion methamphetamine or shabu shipment in May.

In a resolution, the DOJ found no probable cause to indict Faeldon and several others for a number of criminal charges filed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in connection with the seized shabu shipment.

Dismissed were PDEA’s complaint for conspiracy to import illegal drugs and protecting or coddling of drug traffickers under RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), negligence and tolerance under Article 208 of the Revised Penal Code, and corrupt practices of public officers under Section 3 of RA 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act).

The DOJ held that PDEA failed “to state with clarity the acts or omission supposedly committed by the above-named BOC respondents that would constitute violation of the offense charged.”

However, the DOJ panel found probable cause to push for the trial of the importers, brokers and other individuals involved in the shipment.

The panel recommended no bail on the personalities involved in the drug-importation case filed before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Valenzuela City for violation of Section 4, in relation to Section 26 (a) of RA 9165.

The DOJ dismissal of the case against Faeldon and other BOC officials was widely criticized by several senators, who conducted a probe on the matter, as well as by some groups critical of the present administration.

Aguirre also had to defend from criticisms his resolution issued last May downgrading from murder to homicide the charges filed against several policemen involved in the killing of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa and fellow inmate Raul Yap inside the subprovincial jail in November 2016.

The justice secretary set aside the resolution issued by a DOJ panel of prosecutors that recommended the filing of two counts of murder against members of the Philippine National Police-Crime Investigation and Detection Group of Region 8 headed by Supt. Marvin Marcos, Senior Inspector (SI) Deogracia Pedong Diaz, SPO2 Benjamin Layague Dacallos, PO3 Norman Tiu Abellanosa, PO1 Jerlan Sadia Cabiyaan, PCInsp. Calixto Cabardo Canillas, PCInsp. Lucresito Adana Candelosas, SPO2 Antonio Romangca Docil, SPO1 Mark Christian Castillo Cadilo, PO2 John Ruel Baldevia Doculan and PO2 Jaime Pacuan Bacsal.

Four other police officers were charged for the murder of Espinosa: Supt. Santi Noel Matira, Chief Insp. Leo Daio Laraga, SPO4 Melvin Caboyit and PO3 Johnny Abuda Ibanez. Four others were similarly charged for murder of Yap, including SI. Fritz Bioco Blanco, SPO4 Juanito Duarte, PO2 Lloyd Ortiguesa and PO1 Bernard Orpilla.

Abellanosa, Laraga and witness Paul Olendan were also indicted on two counts under Article 129 of Revised Penal Code for maliciously obtaining search warrants.

The DOJ filed the case before the RTC in Baybay, Leyte, after the panel of prosecutors found that the killings of Espinosa and Yap inside the Baybay jail were attended by treachery and that the respondents used stealth to carry out the raid.

Several senators, including Sen. Richard J. Gordon, known ally of President Duterte, expressed their disappointment with the DOJ decision.

Gordon insisted that Marcos and his men should not be allowed to post bail for the “cold blooded” murder of the local government executive.

Sens. Grace Poe and Panfilo M. Lacson Sr. also expressed grave concern over the DOJ decision.

Cases resolved

While there were questionable resolutions issued by the DOJ, there were also decisions that received praise from the public.

Among them was the resolution that found probable cause to file 295 counts of inciting to rebellion charges against Karen Aizha Hamidon, the widow of a slain terrorist leader, for allegedly recruiting both foreigners and Filipinos to join the terrorist groups Maute and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in the fight to occupy Marawi City using various social-media applications or platforms.

The resolution was seen to have bolstered the government campaign against terrorism. The DOJ explained that Hamidon posted 295 messages inciting others to commit rebellion on the social-media applications Telegram and WhatsApp.

The DOJ also conducted a preliminary investigation on the fatal hazing of University of Sto. Tomas law freshman Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III.

The DOJ is expected to release its resolution on the case soon.

The Manila Police District (MPD) filed its complaint before the DOJ on September 25, while Atio’s parents submitted a supplemental complaint on October 9.

Atio died after undergoing initiation rites at the Aegis Juris library on September 17 and was declared already dead when brought to the Chinese General Hospital. The MPD named 18 respondents in its complaint for murder, robbery and the violation of RA 8049 or the anti-hazing law.

Atio’s parents have cited 31 respondents whom they accuse of murder, robbery and violation of the anti-hazing law.

The parents also charged 23 respondents of four counts of perjury and obstruction of justice.

Also this year, the DOJ issued a resolution ordering the filing of criminal charges against officials of the Comelec and Smartmatic officials for violation of the provision of the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The case stemmed from alleged unauthorized alteration of the script of the transparency server at the canvassing of votes during the May 9, 2016, national and local elections.

The DOJ found probable cause to charge Smartmatic personnel Marlon Garcia, Head of the Technical Support Team, and his subordinates Neil Baniqued and Mauricio Herrera, as well as Comelec information- technology experts Rouie Peñalba, Nelson Herrera and Frances Mae Gonzales with violation of Sections 4(a)(1), (3) and (4) of RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Section 4 (a)(1) of RA 10175 penalizes the access of a computer system without any authority, while Section 3 penalizes the intentional and reckless altering of computer data. Section 4, on the other hand, penalizes the act of hindering or interfering with the functions of a computer and computer network by inputting, deleting and altering computer data and programs, without any right or authority.

Aguirre reversed the September 28, 2016, resolution issued by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila who dismissed the case initiated by former Party-list Rep. Jonathan de la Cruz of Abakada.

In his complaint filed last year, de la Cruz accused the respondents of “intentionally altering the election data without any right or authority.”

De la Cruz pointed out that shortly after the unauthorized alteration of the script of the transparency server, the lead of vice presidential candidate Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. over his closest rival started to taper at a uniform rate. Experts have said was statistically impossible.

Marcos’s huge lead of over 1 million votes was eventually overtaken deep into the night and in the wee hours of the following morning.