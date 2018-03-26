DOJ chief to prosecutors in Lim, Espinosa drug case: I’m sorry…

JUSTICE Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II, in a rather surprisingly bizarre statement, apologized on Monday to the prosecutors who dismissed the drug charges filed by the Philippine National Police against businessman Peter Lim, self-confessed

drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, and 20 others for subjecting them to an investigation.

In his speech during Monday’s flag ceremony, Aguirre said some prosecutors handling drug cases are now worried that they, too, might suffer the same fate if they rule against the complaint even if there is basis for such.

“They [the prosecutors] are asking me if they will also be investigated if their resolution would go against the anti-illegal drug advocacy of the government,” the justice chief said.

“I apologize to the prosecutors for causing the investigation because extraordinary times or extraordinary incidents call for extraordinary solutions,” he added.

Aguirre admitted that his order to investigate the prosecutors was due to the “seriousness, uproar, outrage by the ignorant” which also prompted him to recall the dismissal of the drug cases.

He said the investigation is for the protection, not only of the Office of the Secretary of Justice but also of the prosecutors.

“This is to show the authorities, to our countrymen that we are not hiding anything…and that you, the prosecutors [have] decided this case in accordance with the rules, in accordance with our proceedings,” Aguirre stated.

The justice chief earlier ordered the National Bureau of investigation to look into the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of the case.

Among those being investigated were Assistant State Prosecutor Michael John M. Humarang and Aristotle M. Reyes who conducted the preliminary investigation on the case and eventually found no probable cause to file charges before the trial court against Lim, Espinosa, convicted drug lord Peter Co, Marcelo L. Adorco, Max Miro, Lovely Impal, Ruel Malindagan, Jun Pepito and several others known only by their aliases.

Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Rassendell Rex Gingoyon who recommended the approval of the resolution and Acting Prosecutor Gen. Jorge Catalan who approved the dismissal of the case are also covered by the probe.

In dismissing the complaint, the justice department noted that it was merely based on the testimony of respondent-turned witness Adorco who failed to offer evidence to establish probable cause to indict Lim and his coaccused in the illegal-drug trade.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) held that Adorco’s affidavits are “unworthy of consideration” due to inconsistencies and contradictions.

His affidavits, according to the DOJ, also run against the standards of human experience and the logical course of reality.