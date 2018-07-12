DOJ affirms dismissal of rape rap against Vhong Navarro

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has affirmed its resolution issued last year dismissing the complaint for rape and attempted rape filed by commercial model Deniece Cornejo against television host and actor Ferdinand “Vhong” Navarro.

In a 20-page resolution released to the media on Thursday, the justice department through Undersecretary Reynante Orceo denied the petition for review filed by Cornejo seeking the reversal of its September 6, 2017, which found no probable cause to prosecute Navarro for the alleged crime.

Cornejo accused Navarro of two counts of rape, by sexual intercourse and by sexual assault, which allegedly took place on January 17 and 22, 2014 , respectively.

The DOJ did not give weight to Cornejo’s arguments in her petition for review that the Office of the Prosecutor General erred in dismissing the complaint despite the existence of probable cause to indict the respondent for rape and attempted rape.

The complainant added that the Office of the Prosecutor General committed a mistake when it dismissed the complaint on the same grounds upon which her previous complaints were dismissed despite new pieces of evidence that she presented.

In its September 6 resolution, the DOJ noted that three preliminary investigations were separately conducted by the Office of the City Prosecutor in Taguig and by the City Prosecutor of Manila in connection with Cornejo’s accusations.

However, the investigating prosecutors found inconsistencies in her affidavits that warranted the dismissal of the said complaints.

The DOJ pointed out that Cornejo’s version of the incident that took place on January 17 and 22, 2014 “suffers from a very serious credibility issue.”

The DOJ stressed that Cornejo filed two other complaints against Navarro in connection with the incident, but the former gave conflicting accounts of what actually transpired on the said dates that led to the dismissal of the complaints.