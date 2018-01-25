DOH reports 2017 accomplishments

THE Department of Health (DOH) has reported its 2017 accomplishments bannered by the signing of three key executive orders by President Duterte, which show the health priorities of the administration: Access to responsible parenthood and reproductive Health services (Executive Order 12), establishment of smoke-free environments (Executive Order 26) and the regulation and controlled use of firecrackers (Executive Order 28).

Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III concluded the 2017 year-end roundup of the DOH on a positive note that the DOH, despite the recent controversies, will continue to take the lead in providing vital health programs and services for the Filipino people.

“[The year] 2017 may have been indeed a year fraught with challenges, but these do not define the health department as an organization still with so many well-meaning, competent and hardworking people in its ranks. The DOH that I know is No. 1 in terms of public service and satisfaction because Filipinos recognize how they can always count on the expertise and the ready helping hand of the DOH,” Duque said.

Duque also reported that the agency, through the Philhealth, was able to provide social health insurance coverage at 91 percent of the total population and paid out Z benefit claims for catastrophic health care amounting to P361 million. The Z benefit package covers peritoneal dialysis, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, breast-cancer surgery, kidney transplantation and ventricular septal defect surgery.

Through the DOH Medical Assistance Program, the DOH was also able to serve some 1.33 million poor patients in government hospitals, amounting to a total of P 3.71 Billion.

Meanwhile, some 1.48 million beneficiaries were provided with free access to medicines for hypertension, diabetes, stroke, mental-health disorders, thalassemia, Kawasaki disease, as well as breast cancer and common childhood cancers.

Another highlight of the DOH accomplishment is the immediate response to the recent Marawi crisis.

The health chief reported that 167 medical teams composed of 646 personnel were deployed on scheduled rotation, provided free consultation services to 104,415 internally displaced persons at 26 referral hospitals coordinated by the DOH, and provided P222 million worth of logistics, services and financial assistance to address the health needs of an estimated 84,351 families, or 389,366 individuals during the Marawi siege.

Duque added that in May 2017, the Philippine Health Facilities Development Plan 2017–2022 was approved by President Duterte, which outlines the medium-term investment plan of the government in rehabilitating and upgrading existing health facilities and constructing new health facilities across the country.

The plan aims to build one barangay health station (BHS) in every barangay, one rural health unit (RHU) in every urban health center with a population of approximately 20,000, one hospital bed for every 800-person population and at least two mega-hospitals in Visayas and Mindanao, while improving access to specialty services in all regions.

Thus far, the DOH, through its Health Facilities Enhancement Program, has constructed 408 new facilities (362 barangay health stations, 46 rural health units), upgraded/repaired 594 existing facilities (55 BHS, 273 RHU, 266 LGU hospitals) and equipped 404 facilities with basic and advanced medical equipment (231 BHS, 82 RHU and 91 LGU hospitals).

With regard to the deployment of health workers, Duque reported that the DOH has provided 516 doctors, 17,538 nurses, 4,549 midwives, 788 allied health professionals (medical technologists and pharmacists) and 4,248 public health support staff deployed to geographically isolated and disadvantaged and high-poverty areas. The DOH also granted full scholarships to 1,034 medical and midwifery students through the DOH Pre-Service Scholarship Program composed of 584 medical students and 450 midwifery students.

In 2017 DOH also continued to push back some priority infectious diseases declaring 10 more provinces as malaria-free, three provinces and one city as filariasis-free and eight municipalities as rabies-free.

More than 30 million Filipino children were also given deworming drugs in the health department’s war against worms and malnutrition.

On the international front, the DOH also featured prominently the hosting of the Asean summit last year by leading the development of Asean Leaders’ Declarations on Ending All Forms of Malnutrition and Combating Anti-Microbial Resistance. Eleven activities were also organized and hosted by the country to develop Asean-wide policies and strategies on malnutrition, antimicrobial resistance, HIV/AIDS, traditional medicine, noncommunicable diseases, and strengthening health systems.

About 130 emergency response teams were also deployed during the ASEAN Summit, which provided 929 consultation services to the attendees and the Asean personnel.

“We will aim once again to regain the trust of our people through integrity and good governance in 2018,” Duque concluded.