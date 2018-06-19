‘DOH chief must give P8.1-billion BHS mess docs to probers’

MALACANANG expects Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III to forward to “relevant prosecuting authorities” the documentation on the new alleged irregularities in a DOH project involving the construction of 5,700 barangay health stations in public schools across the country.

“That is possible – if the one to be [charged] is triable before the Sandiganbayan, Secretary Duque needs to forward the collected documents and evidence [to] the Ombudsman,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, Jr. said in a briefing on Tuesday.

Asked if the President has said anything on this issue, Roque said there is none yet.

Nevertheless, he reiterated that the President is “dead serious about his campaign against corruption” as long as there is evidence to be submitted.

Duque said on Monday that the DOH uncovered irregularities in the procurement and implementation of the P8.1-billion project that started in December 2015 during the administration of President Benigno S. Aquino III. The approval by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) under then DBM chief Florencio Abad, a close ally of Mr. Aquino, was made in December 2015.

Duque noted that only 270 units were constructed, eight of which were completed with supporting documents.

He said he was dismayed and in disbelief over the volume of irregular transactions happening at the department and also requested the Ombudsman to conduct a fact-finding investigation on the issue.

The DOH has also asked the Commission on Audit to conduct a fraud audit report “to more definitively pinpoint the offices and officials responsible for entering into this very disadvantageous project.”