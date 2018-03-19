DOF sticks with move to rationalize tax perks

THE Department of Finance (DOF) has dismissed critics’ claims reforming government provision of incentives will drive away businesses that are already operating, or planning to operate, in the Philippines.

Businesses have other concerns than tax perks, according to Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick T. Chua.

Chua said investors cited four more important and pressing concerns than tax perks that they want the Philippines to address for them to bring in more investments. These concerns are infrastructure gap, inefficiency in delivery of government services, corruption and the high cost of doing business in the country.

Chua cited the results of the 2017 World Economic Forum (WEF) survey as bases for his view. He added that tax rates and incentives only ranked fifth among the concerns raised by investors based on the survey.

“That the government will put ‘a stop to current incentives’ is a misconception of the proposed modernization of fiscal incentives. This is simply not true,” Chua said. “Incentives will remain to be granted, but more judiciously this time so that there is a better balance between the investment and fiscal sustainability goals. The DOF recognizes the role of incentives to encourage investments.”

The DOF earlier announced the Duterte administration is pushing for income tax reforms in the corporate sector to level the playing field of business and make it more equitable, transparent and accountable. This, the DOF has said, could be achieved by removing perpetual tax holidays the department said is only enjoyed by only a select group of investors. The DOF has said such practice is unfair to smaller enterprises that pay regular tax rates.

Chua made it clear that far from removing all fiscal incentives for businesses, the Duterte administration merely wants to harmonize and modernize such perks under Package 2 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) to ensure these are “targeted, time bound, transparent and performance-based.”

The paramount objective of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) plus the other CTRP reform packages, alongside making taxation simpler and more equitable, is to raise sufficient revenues for the Duterte administration’s ambitious “Build Build Build” infrastructure buildup and other priority programs for inclusive growth, according to Chua.

On top of modernizing tax incentives, he said the government must tackle the “real issues” raised by investors in the WEF survey, along with improving human capital, investing in infrastructure and relaxing foreign ownership restrictions to attract more investments.

Chua said “a proper cost benefit analysis is now being done to determine the fiscal incentives that should be given to certain businesses.”

“Rather than provide incentives in perpetuity to only a select set of industries without any accountability, the government must address the more urgent concerns of modernizing infrastructure and investing in education and health to give all businesses, whether local or foreign, and whether large or small, a level playing field,” he added.

Chua said that given the consultative approach of the DOF in pushing for tax reform, it looks forward to the inputs of the various sectors on the department’s proposal to reduce the corporate income tax complemented by modernization of fiscal incentives. The latter two comprises Package 2 of the CTRP.

“Incentives should not be used as a band-aid solution,” Chua said. “This is what the country has been doing for 50 years so it is high time to change this misguided policy.”

Chua said incentives will still be provided to business activities so long as they qualify in the 3-year Strategic Investment Priorities Plan (SIPP) and adhere to the key principles of being performance-based, time-bound, targeted and transparent.