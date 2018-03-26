DOF orders BOC to establish ‘seamless’ link with PHL’s major trading partners

The Department of Finance (DOF) has ordered the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to establish real-time data-exchange arrangements with South Korea, Japan, China and the United States to ensure a seamless exchange of trade information between the Philippines and its major trading partners.

These four countries represent the Philippines’s top 4 trading partners that Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III wants the BOC to closely work with in monitoring shipments and checking discrepancies in trade data.

The data-exchange parameters include data on the volume and value of goods exported by these countries to the Philippines and the import volumes from these countries as reported by revenue authorities in the Philippines to check against possible illegal-trade practices.

The finance chief told Customs Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña and other BOC officials to establish communication lines and coordinate with the heads of the Customs agencies of these countries to accomplish the goal.

“You have to be able to pick up the phone and call them [the heads of other customs agencies] personally,” Dominguez told BOC officials during a recent Executive Committee meeting of the DOF.

“I asked him [Lapeña] to go to four countries: China, Japan, Korea and the US. These are our four biggest trading partners,” Dominguez said.

In his visit to Beijing last month, the Customs chief and his Chinese counterpart agreed to set up a data-exchange system to facilitate the timely sharing of trade information and aid them in their respective campaigns against smuggling and tax evasion.

The BOC also requested from its counterparts in China data on Chinese commodity imports and exports to the Philippines between the years 2015 and 2017, monthly or quarterly export and import data of China to the Philippines by commodity for 2018; and export data on all shipments going to the Philippines and manifest of vessels carrying cargoes bound for the Philippines.

The request for information was in compliance with Dominguez’s directive to Lapeña in 2017 for the BOC to check the narrowing, but still significant, gap between China’s registered export volumes to the Philippines and data on Philippine imports from China officially reported here.

In December 2017 Dominguez said official trade data show that the estimated discrepancy between registered Chinese exports to the Philippines and registered Philippine imports from China has been on the decline but the volume gap remains relatively large, reported at 60 percent in 2010; 57 percent in 2015, 48.7 percent in 2016 and 48 percent over the January to July 2017 period.

Registered Chinese exports to the Philippines in 2010 was at $11.56 billion, but Philippine imports from China as reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority was only at $4.628 billion, resulting in a trade discrepancy of 60 percent, or $6.936 billion.

Officials from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) expressed China’s support to the Philippines’s anti-smuggling efforts and agreed on the designation of focal persons between the two countries to facilitate the coordination between their respective customs agencies.

The BOC added that a cooperative arrangement between the bureau and the GACC has been scheduled to be signed during the proposed visit of Chinese officials to Manila in April this year.