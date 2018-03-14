DOF official: Inequality, not poverty, is root of discontent

Protest rallies and other public disturbances are rooted not in poverty but in inequality, according to an official of the Department of Finance (DOF).

In his discussion at the Philippine Statistical Development Program (PSDP) 2018 to 2023 Consultative Workshop on Wednesday, DOF Undersecretary Karl Kendrick T. Chua said this is the reason why there is a need to produce more data on inequality.

Currently, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) only produces data on inequality, particularly the Gini coefficient—a measure of income inequality—from the Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES).

“We do not get rallies from having many poor people: It is for having very divisive inequality for people to see that although they are not poor, many people enjoy far more than they do. That is why they become destructive and engage in some form of violence,” Chua said.

Chua added that inequality is “the bigger problem” compared to poverty. This is especially important since the Philippines is on track to becoming an upper-middle income country by 2022, and a high-income country by 2040.

He said that an upper middle income country has a per capita income of $4,000 like China and Thailand, while a high-income country had a per capita income of $12,000 like Malaysia and South Korea.

Chua added there is a need to expand data on welfare, particularly on assets. He said the FIES only accounts for income derived from employment and/or entrepreneurial sources.

In a fast-growing economy, Chua said, there is already a need to also account assets, particularly property assets which can produce passive income.

“As the economy becomes richer, these people become richer, so does their income from assets and their expenditure out of those assets become so important,” he said.

“So for instance, we would now need to understand better instead of just having passive income or other income in the FIES, understand whether they get the right income from interest income, dividends from mutual funds, that is so important,” he added.

Chua also said that under the PSDP, the PSA should strive to generate annual poverty data. He said policy-makers would appreciate this information, especially now that the last FIES was taken in 2015.

He said the poverty picture could have already changed given that the last three years saw a 25-percent jump in nominal GDP growth.

In 2015 the poverty incidence in the country was estimated at 21.6 percent. The target of the Duterte administration is to bring this down to around 14 percent by 2022.

“I think we are, in summary, doing quite well in this area of income and welfare statistics. But the challenge going forward is how to do better now that we are becoming a high-income country, upper-middle income country in 2022, and high-income country, 2040,” Chua said.