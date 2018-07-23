DOF explains auditors’ report on unused funds

THE Department of Finance (DOF) said on Monday a revision of its budget due to new policies implemented by the incoming administration from 2016 to 2017 partly accounted for auditors’ finding that some of its funds were unutilized.

The DOF was responding to reports released on Friday, where the Commission on Audit (COA) pointed

the agency failed to use its funds amounting to a total of P1.14 billion for three years, broken down as: P262.176 million for 2015, P435.830 million for 2016 and P442.204 million for 2017.

Finance Undersecretary Gil S. Beltran said that, apart from new policies being implemented when the Duterte administration took over in 2016, the department had also opted to renovate the DOF building instead of constructing a new one, leading to savings, which were remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

“In 2016 and 2017, the DOF budget was revised because of new policies by the incoming administration. Instead of constructing a new building, we focused on renovating the existing building to make it more efficient. Thus, the savings were remitted to the Treasury for reallocation to other priority expenditures. Likewise, other expenditures were beyond the DOF’s control like the Nampeidai refund due to nonresolution of court case,” Beltran said.

In its report published earlier in the month, the COA said that from the P1.061-billion allotment to the DOF for 2015, P799.564 million was obligated, or 75.3 percent; for the P1.164-billion allotment in 2016, P729.085 was obligated, or only 62.5 percent; for the 2017 allotment of P2.135 billion only P1.692 billion was obligated, or 79.2 percent. “Despite these setbacks, the budget utilization rate was 75 percent in 2015; 69 percent in 2016 and 90 percent in 2017,” he added.

The COA had also questioned the honoraria the DOF gave out, amounting to P5.119 million, to technical working committees involved in International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification activities for 2016 and 2017.

“On the honorarium paid to employees for formulating and implementing the ISO program, we told the COA that the payment of honorarium is in accord with budget circulars. We thought that instead of creating a new unit, we are better off using existing personnel to prepare and implement the ISO plan and pay them small honorarium for overtime work. We were proven right when the processes of three units were given ISO accreditation. We have sent letter to the COA seeking reconsideration,” Beltran said.

The COA had pointed out that the DOF violated Presidential Decree (PD) 1445, which provides that no money shall be paid out of any public Treasury except in pursuance of an appropriation law.