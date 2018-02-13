DOF bucks tax-exempt perk for small-scale gold miners

The Department of Finance (DOF) on Tuesday opposed a proposal in the House of Representatives to exempt small-scale gold miners from paying excise taxes.

During the House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on bills seeking to exclude from gross income and exempt from the payment of excise tax the sale of gold by small-scale miners to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Finance Director Juvy C. Danofrata said the proposal may affect government policies on equity.

“We actually do not support the proposal because it may introduce distortions on the policies on equity,” Danofrata told lawmakers.

According to the finance director, excise taxes on minerals “are compensation to the state for the extraction of natural resources.”

She said proposals that aim to encourage small-scale miners to sell their gold to the Central Bank, instead of the black market, “may be tantamount to promoting or legislating tax evasion.”

Danofrata added big mining companies can pose as small-scale miners to take advantage and avail themselves of the tax exemption.

For his part, BSP Assistant Governor Iluminada T. Sicat said the Central Bank is supporting the passage of proposals that will spare small-scale gold miners from tax payment.

Sicat added the government could just let go the revenue from the excise taxes on gold from small-scale miners, saying “there’s nothing to lose [in the grant of tax-exempt privilege to small-scale gold miners]. It’s smuggling [and] there’s no tax loss here because the government cannot collect [and] it [gold] goes to the black market.”

Currently, there are six bills filed in the lower chamber seeking to exclude from gross income and exempt from the payment of excise tax the sale of gold by small-scale miners to the BSP.

These measures are House Bill (HB) 1664, by Rep. Ronald M. Cosalan of the First District of Benguet, HB 3297 by Rep. Evelina G. Escudero of the First District of Sorsogon, HB 3304 by Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo of the Second District of Pampanga, HB 3470 by Party-list Rep. Joseph Stephen S. Paduano of Abang Lingkod, HB 4057 by Rep. Elisa Kho of the Second District of Masbate and HB 7133 by Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez and House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Dakila Carlo E. Cua of the Lone District of Quirino.

Section 17 of Republic Act 7076, or the People’s Small-scale Mining Act of 1991, provides that “all gold produced by small-scale miners in any mineral area shall be sold to the Central Bank, or its duly authorized representatives, which shall buy it at prices comparative with those prevailing in the world market regardless of volume or weight.”

Alvarez, in his explanatory note, said the proposed legislation would have the effect of assisting the BSP in the fulfillment of its mandate under its charter, returning to the formal sector the sale of gold from small-scale mining and supporting the trade of small-scale miners as originally envisioned under the law.

Under Alvarez’s bill, the sale of gold to the BSP by registered small-scale miners, as defined under the law, accredited traders shall not be included in gross income and shall be exempted from taxation.

Also, the bill said the sale of gold by registered small-scale miners to accredited traders for eventual sale to the BSP is also exempted from taxation.

It added that notwithstanding the foregoing, gold, which is sold, or eventually sold, to the BSP shall be exempt from the payment of excise tax. Provided, however, that if the excise tax due thereon had been paid prior to the sale of gold to the BSP, the taxpayer may file a claim for refund with the commissioner for the excise tax paid.