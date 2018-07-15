DOE rule requiring oil firms to unbundle pricing components stalled by questions

THE implementation of a proposed policy that mandates oil firms to unbundle the base prices of petroleum products is taking longer than expected.

The Department of Energy (DOE) was expected to require last month all oil companies to make public the breakdown of the costs that go into the pricing of fuel. It was supposed to issue the circular at end-June.

A DOE official said over the weekend that the draft circular is being reviewed by the agency’s legal department and that it may take at lest two weeks to determine if there is a need to revise the draft circular.

“We referred it to Legal. We are seeking guidance and awaiting feedback that will address the concerns of the oil firms,” said DOE Assistant Secretary Leonido J. Pulido III in an interview.

He did not elaborate on the legal issues, citing confidentiality reasons. But when asked if the oil firms have officially informed the agency of their stand that they are not inclined to share the components of pricing, the DOE official confirmed this.

“Yes, that’s one of the concerns, that’s why our Legal [department] is looking into it. If necessary, then we may have to revise it. Our Legal is looking carefully at this and we are waiting for feedback soon,” said Pulido.

In earlier interviews, Independent Philippine Petroleum Companies Association President Bong Suntay explained that each oil firm has its own proprietary elements of cost, which should be kept confidential because this allows an oil firm to have a competitive edge over rivals.

“Based on my observation on the sentiments of industry players, I am inclined to say that they are not amenable to disclosing components of pricing,” Suntay said. “Besides, let us define deregulation again if we wish to give a different interpretation,” he added.

The Philippine Institute of Petroleum (PIP)—composed of Petron Corp., Pilipinas Shell, Chevron, PTT Philippines and Isla LPG—said the extent of information that the government requires from them, and the manner by which it requires them to make disclosures, are “inconsistent with the policy of deregulation.”

“The position is that there is no need to unbundle,” said PIP Executive Director Teddy Reyes over the phone. “We felt that, since all factors on how prices are arrived at are transparent, since these are published and known to everyone, then it would be ‘unnecessary’ for the unbundling.”

The agency is determined to find a win-win solution even as the DOE official said the agency is “up in arms” with the oil firms because they prefer not to disclose the components of pricing.

“We do hope that the oil firms will cooperate, and we hope that both parties will agree soon,” added Pulido. Energy Undersecretary Felix William [B.] Fuentebella had said the proposed circular is meant to mandate industry players to explain to consumers the cost components of petroleum products.

“We already know that the components include peso per barrel of landed cost, taxes, biofuels and industry take. But what are the percentages of these components? We just want a breakdown of these components from them so that the public may better understand what they are paying for,” he said.

Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi had maintained that identification of the costing for the major components of these petroleum products that may affect the pump prices would provide a higher level of transparency for the consumers, particularly the motorists.