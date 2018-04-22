Documentation of indigenous vegetables in PHL set in motion

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna—A project to document the indigenous vegetables in different provinces of the Philippines has been set in motion.

Titled, “Documentation of the Indigenous Vegetables in the Philippines,” the project will gather and compile information about several indigenous vegetables in the country.

This initiative could lay the foundation for further research and development work. Prof. Nestor C. Altoveros of the Institute of Crop Science, College of Agriculture and Food Science, University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) is leading the initiative with the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-PCAARRD).

Altoveros discussed during the inception meeting about the importance of mainstreaming the production and utilization of indigenous vegetables as healthy alternatives to common vegetables in every Filipino’s food basket.

He added that the team will be gathering available printed or electronically published, as well as unpublished materials in 25 provinces in 17 regions of the country.

They will also source out materials from national and local agencies, as well as public and private institutions, to produce information, education and communication materials.

A database of all the abstracts and indices on indigenous vegetables will be one of the outputs of the project. It will later be made accessible to all researchers and interested individuals.

In line with the targets of the Industry Strategic S&T Program (ISP) for Vegetables, the project will indirectly help increase the consumption of safe vegetables in the country.

The inception meeting was led by Dr. Jocelyn E. Eusebio, director of the Crops Research Division (CRD) of DOST-PCAARRD; Leilani D. Pelegrina, ISP manager for Vegetables, and other CRD staff to discuss the team’s duties and responsibilities, and refine the implementing strategies to ensure the smooth implementation of the project.

Other attendees were from Technology Transfer and Promotion Division of DOST-PCAARRD and College of Development Communication of UPLB.

S&T Media Service