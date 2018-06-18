Do not try to ‘save’ the peso

IT is truly a sad state of affairs for the Philippines that almost all commentary about anything regarding the economy since May 9, 2016, has little objectivity because of political agenda and bias. When there are calls for the Philippine Senate to “investigate” the depreciation of the currency, it could well signal the beginning of the zombie apocalypse. Except that zombies supposedly feed on human brains, and in this case there may not be many brains to feed on.

The Philippine peso reached a monthly closing low against the US dollar at 56.35 in February 2004. The currency appreciated by 27 percent in January 2008. Assuming that an appreciating currency is like winning the lotto and that the President of the Philippines is responsible, then theoretically there should be statues of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in every town square.

Sadly what goes up also comes down by 20 percent, as did the peso in October 2008. Tear down those GMA statues!

Yet, what goes down can also go up again, as the peso rose 16 percent in February 2013. There are those—with strong religious convictions, no doubt—who saw this as an indication that the foreign-exchange deities looked with favor on the 2010 presidential election. And all the while, for a decade, there were some foolish people that believed currency exchange rates were determined by money flow, geopolitical concerns, interest rates and greedy market speculation.

But the gods, as we well know, usually act like a pimple-faced high-school boy with a new crush every week. Jealous and wrathful, good fortune can turn to thunder and lightning at a moment’s notice. Would you believe that, even without a new face in Malacañang, the peso depreciated by 15 percent from February 2013 to April 2016? And since the 2016 presidential election, the peso is down another 15 percent against the US dollar.

The pundits and “experts” though choose to ignore why other currencies are “stronger.”

Have you ever caused a minor traffic accident and you had to control the urge to drive away? I have been in one, and it could exactly be the same feeling as being a central banker with regard to a depreciating currency. You have the power to stop the depreciation with all the monetary resources of the central bank. But you also know, as in the case of the traffic accident, that driving away is a short-term fix, which can cause a longer-term disaster. Just look at 1997 and Thailand, which tried to control currency depreciation.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has followed a firm and often-unpopular policy of not intervening to control the peso exchange rate. The BSP absolutely will intervene to create daily stability and to reduce volatility, as it should, like the thermostat on your refrigerator. But to push the peso in any particular direction is against a long-held mandate.

Bank Indonesia moves—not “adjusts”—the rupiah as a matter of policy. From Reuters on April 24, 2018: “Indonesia’s central bank has been buying sovereign bonds and selling foreign currency in “quite a sizeable amount” to halt the rupiah’s depreciation since last week and will continue to stabilize the currency, its governor said on Tuesday.”

The same is true of Malaysia’s Bank Negara. “The ringgit’s strength would continue to be driven by Bank Negara Malaysia’s foreign-exchange intervention policy and ringgit-supportive forex regulations.”

When a central bank starts trying to determine the exchange rate, you release a dangerous beast that you may be able to ride for a while. Indonesia tried that in 2013. The rupiah then lost 30 percent in eight months.

