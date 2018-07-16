Djokovic beats Anderson to win 4th Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the trophy after defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the men's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday July 15, 2018. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)

Novak Djokovic is back at his best and the Wimbledon champion for a fourth time, grabbing a lead right away against a weary Kevin Anderson in the final and winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Sunday.

Anderson nearly managed to extend the match, holding five set points to force a fourth set.

Djokovic held steady, saving all five of those, then was as superior in the tiebreaker as he was most of the sun-drenched afternoon.

It is Djokovic’s 13th major trophy, the fourth-highest total in the history of men’s tennis.

