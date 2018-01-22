Diwalwal loses luster as investors stay away

DAVAO CITY—No new big investor, local or foreign‚ has filed application nor signified interest to explore the Diwalwal mining area in Compostela Valley, formerly the site of a gold rush.

This lull, Compostela Valley Gov.Jayvee Tyron L. Uy said, should be used by concerned authorities to implement the order of President Duterte to rehabilitate the 729-hectare mining area atop the Mount Diwata Range and provide fresh livelihood opportunities to displaced miners.

“We have yet to implement social programs and livelihood opportunities for the area. We already had rigid discussions with the DENR [Department of the Environment and Natural Resources], the municipal government led by Mayor Ramil [Gentugaya] and other agencies,” Uy said.

He added the Palace-created Task Force Diwalwal should activate itself and start implementing a rehabilitation activity.

The appeal for a rehabilitation of the mountain-top gold mining area was not related to reports of the entry of an Australian mining firm.

He clarified that there was no report coming from the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board about it, nor was there any endorsement or recommendation for its operation. “The provincial government released no endorsement and recommendation to any mining venture in Diwalwal.”

“As of this moment, my priority is really to rehabilitate Diwalwal. We are yet to implement the housing-relocation plan for the residents,” he said.

He disclosed, though, that rehabilitating Diwalwal was contained in “a marching order from President Duterte.” He said the visit last year of Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu in Monkayo “is a sign that the government is serious in its Diwalwal-rehabilitation plan.”

“I’m very passionate about this plan. I think we owe the people this rehabilitation. I want to ensure the welfare of the environment, the well-being of the people’s health, and the general stability of the communities in Diwalwal,” he said. “Hopefully, we can roll out this plan soon.”

Uy allayed fears of the less than 5,000 residents and small-scale miners that the call to rehabilitate the area was meant to displace them. On the contrary, he said, he was assuring them that “the changes in Diwalwal will benefit them.”

“I assure them that whatever plan we have for Diwalwal would undergo intensive and inclusive consultations, observance to due process and commitment to social justice. I ask other agencies to follow the same,” Uy said.