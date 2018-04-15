Discover quaint Quirino on two wheels

ALL roads led to the quaint province of Quirino for the fourth edition of the Quirino Motorismo, one of the country’s biggest motor tourism rallies from March 16 to 18.

The three-day event kicked off with the Unity Camp and Ride at the Siitan River Park in Nagtipunan town, which gathered more than 1,500 enthusiasts for the Acoustic and Riders Night.

Supported by Touratech, Ducati Philippines, Kawasaki and Valvoline, the event was open to motorcycles 130cc and above.

Led by the Quirino Riders Federation, the Region 2 Riders Federation and other motorcycle cubs across the country, participants drove to the Provincial Capitol Sports Complex in Cabarroguis for the bike show, habal-habal challenge, Motokana obstacle course and motocross challenge.

The main event, the 1,000-kilometer (km) Endurance Challenge roared in the evening with more than 500 motorcyclists going around the roads of Quirino, Isabela, Cagayan, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya and Nueva Ecija.

Now on its third year, the extreme motoring rally were completed within 24 hours in time for the Victory Concert culminating activity on the last day at the Provincial Capitol Gymnasium with pop bands Cueshe and Silent Sanctuary.

“Quirino Motorismo is our unique way of attracting domestic and foreign tourists to make the province their choice destination for summer and beyond,” Provincial Governor Junie Cua said, who introduced the event in 2015.

He added that the sporting event is an adventurous way of highlighting the spotlight on the tourist spots and the diverse aspects of Quirino’s way of life.

The province’s top tourist drawers are the Aglipay Caves and Campsites in Aglipay, Siitian Nature Park in Nagtipunan and the iconic Governor’s Rapids in Maddela, which is known for its massive limestone walls along the Cagayan River. It also has a world-class watersports complex with a wake park, winch lagoon, multipurpose pavilion and hostel at the Capitol Complex.

Since the 1990s motocross events at the Capitol Oval Track have been a part of the annual Panagdadapun Festival, which marks the province’s founding day in September.

In 2015 it held the Quirino to Quirino, a 350-km ride from Quirino Grandstand in Luneta to the Capitol Complex to commemorate the 125th birthday of former President Elpidio Quirino and the Province’s 44th founding anniversary.