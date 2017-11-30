Disaster-resiliency measures in place, Meralco exec says 

A top official of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said the utility firm is already implementing various resiliency measures to prepare its power facilities in the event that a disaster takes place.

“It’s something that we are already doing. We started doing that about three years ago,” Meralco President Oscar S. Reyes said when asked to comment on a proposed policy of the Department of Energy (DOE) that seeks to require industry stakeholders to submit their respective resiliency plans.

Reyes said the utility firm continues to work on weather and storm hardening projects for improved resiliency. “We implement new design standards for our network to be resilient, to cope up, for example, with wind speed.”

Meralco recently told the DOE that the adoption of resiliency measures will require additional capital expenditures and operational expenditures. As such, distribution utilities (DUs) would need to be allowed to recover the expenses consequent to these resiliency measures within a reasonable period.

“In the case of regulated entities, such as DUs, the recovery of capital and operational expenses is subject to the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission,” Meralco said in a position paper submitted to the DOE last week.

Reyes said he could not quantify the amount needed to implement additional resiliency programs. “It will entail additional spending, but this is part of the norm.”

The energy-resiliency policy, dubbed as the “Adoption of Resiliency Planning and Program in the Energy Industry to Mitigate Adverse Effects Brought About by Disasters,” is anchored to President Duterte’s directive to heighten disaster resilience.

Among others, the proposed policy seeks to strengthen the existing energy infrastructure and systems; institutionalize the build back better principle; improve existing disaster resilience operations; and develop resiliency practices, systems and standards.

“With this policy, we are building with the industry players a structure on how to plan and address human-induced disasters that compromise existing power-facilities,” Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi earlier said.

Cusi added that the issuance of this policy will cement the DOE’s commitment to mainstream disaster risk reduction to increase the reliability of energy systems and reduce their vulnerability to disasters.

“We are fast-tracking the issuance and implementation of the energy resiliency policy as this would guide us, especially in rebuilding Marawi City,” Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi said.