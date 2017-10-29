Diocese sets novena for drug-war victims

Devout Catholics in the Calookan diocese have started holding a novena for the victims of drug-war killings and for the “healing” of their families.

The novena was launched with a Mass presided over by Bishop Pablo Virgilio David and a candle-lighting ritual at the San Roque Cathedral on Tuesday.

In his homily, the bishop called everyone in the diocese to join in the nine days of prayer that will last until All Souls’ Day, on November 2.

He said the novena is also for those who perished in the conflict in Marawi City.

“Included among those we light candle for are those who did not die but were killed, did not lose their lives because God took them but because they were taken by those who are pretending they are god,” David said in Filipino.

“We included among those who we light candles the crime victims, those killed in Marawi and, most of all, those killed in the cruel war against drugs,” he added.

In the Catholic tradition, novenas are held to pray for the faithful departed. Among those who attended the candle-lighting ceremony were family members of the victims of drug-related killings and human-rights advocates.

The bishop also called on the faithful to pray for people who are “alive but dead” to all consciousness of moral values, especially those who favor and are behind the summary killings of drug suspects.

“Let us also light candles for the people who believe and agree that each drug addict has no right to live, that it is better to kill them like chickens that are affected by a disease,” David said.

“Let us light candles for them, not to give them peace but in order to cause them distress,” he added.