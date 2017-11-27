‘Diesel Engine’ Curry

By Michael Wagaman | The Associated Press

OAKLAND, California—Stephen Curry bounced back after an 0-for-10 start and scored 14 of his 27 points in the third quarter, Klay Thompson added 24 points and the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 110-95, last Saturday night.

One night after Curry scored 26 of his 33 in the second quarter of a blowout against the Chicago Bulls, the two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) struggled for most of the game before finding his rhythm coming out of halftime, going five-of-nine with two three-pointers.

Draymond Green had six points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors. Andre Iguodala added 14 points.

Golden State won its second in two nights without National Basketball Association Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Durant sat out for the third time in four games with a sprained left ankle.

Anthony Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans, which had won three straight. Jrue Holiday added 24 points, including 17 in the first quarter. DeMarcus Cousins scored 15 points with seven rebounds.

The Warriors were held to a season-low 17 points in the first quarter, and Curry’s 0-for-10 start matched the worst of his career. Curry didn’t make his first shot until 52.8 seconds left in the first half, when his 19-foot jumper rolled around the rim three times before dropping in.

Golden State led by as much as 16 before New Orleans cut the gap to 99-93 on Cousins’s second three-pointer. Curry responded with an 18-foot jumper and the Warriors finished with an 11-2 run.

Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge, meanwhile, each had 17 points and seven rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs held the Charlotte Hornets to 37-percent shooting in a 106-86 victory last Saturday night.

Rudy Gay added 15 points for the Spurs, who snapped Charlotte’s three-game home win streak.

The Hornets entered the game 7-2 at the Spectrum Center, but shot just 22 percent from the field in the first half, fell behind by 11 at halftime and could never make a serious run at the Spurs.

Kemba Walker, who left the game briefly in the third quarter with a left shoulder injury, returned to finish with 18 points on eight-of-12 shooting. He didn’t get much help as Charlotte’s four other starters—Nic Batum, Dwight Howard, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams—were a combined six-of-29 from the field.

JJ Redick hit eight three-pointers and scored 29 points, and Philadelphia cruised without the injured Ben Simmons past skidding Orlando, 130-111.

Joel Embiid shook off a cold to score 18 points and grab 14 rebounds, and T.J. McConnell had 15 points and 13 assists filling in at point guard for Simmons, who missed his first game of the season with swelling in his left elbow.

Redick hit six first-half threes, four coming in the final 3:10 of the second quarter, as the Sixers built a 70-55 halftime lead.

Elfrid Payton had 22 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in another miserable defensive performance for the Magic, who have lost eight straight.

In Washington McCollum scored 26 points, including seven straight during a 10-0 game-closing run, and Portland overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat short-handed Washington, 108-105.

Damian Lillard scored 29 points for Portland, which won for a second consecutive night on the East Coast in dramatic fashion after a 127-125 victory at Brooklyn last Friday.

Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and Noah Vonleh grabbed 10 rebounds for the Blazers.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points and Otto Porter added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Washington in the first game of what the team expects to be a two-week stretch without All-Star point guard John Wall.

In Houston James Harden had 37 points and 10 assists, as Houston rallied from an early deficit to beat New York, 117-102

The Rockets erased New York’s early 22-point lead by making 18 three-pointers and getting 44 points from their bench, led by 17 from Ryan Anderson.

New York starters Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter sat out the game because of back ailments, and Michael Beasley and Kyle O’Quinn started. Beasley had a season-high 30 points, while O’Quinn had his first double-double of the season with 20 points and 15 rebounds.