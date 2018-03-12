DICT clusters now rolling out public Wi-fi

DAVAO CITY—Wi-fi connections are now being rolled out in designated places and are expected to be done before the end of the year.

In the Cluster 3 in Mindanao, consisting of the Davao region and Region 12 or the Soccsksargen growth region, Wi-fi connections have been installed in at least the government’s provincial or municipal capitols, in their parks, state universities, rural health units and designated public high schools.

In this city, Wi-fi connections have been installed at the City Hall and the People’s Park, at broadband speeds of 25 megabytes per second. Connections were also being worked out at the University of Southeastern Philippines, Magsaysay Park, Davao City Overland Transport Terminal and the Davao City National High School.

Erlito Tancontian, assistant Cluster 3 director, said the provinces would have their capitol building and the vicinity and their public parks wired soon. “Also their designated public high schools and colleges and their rural health units, too.”

The full-blast installation would come soon after the Philippine International Trading Corp., an affiliate unit of the Department of Trade and Industry, would have picked the winning bids in installing the Wi-fi connections.

A side from the two telecommunication companies, Smart Communications and Globe Telecom, more than 10 other Internet-service providers have filed their bids.

In the case of Davao City, usage would be limited to one hour to allow as many users as possible.

“We have until the rest of the year to install them,” he said.

He added, though that there were still dead spots in some highways, as the two telecoms struggle with alleged underspending on cellular sites. In fairness, he said, “the telecoms are now allocating money to improve their systems.”

He added the alleged reluctance of local governments to grant permits to the telecoms unless the latter met the requirements may not hold true during the term of President Duterte. “The President has been clear about the position of the administration regarding the slow Internet in the country, and I believe the local governments are aware of the complaints of Filipinos.”

He said the broadband speed would greatly improve once the move to allow shared use of the cellular towers would be in full blast.