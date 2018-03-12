DFA seeks measures to ensure protection of OFWs in Kuwait

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano on Monday lauded the progress of bilateral talks for a labor agreement between the Philippines and Kuwait, even as he expressed hopes for the crafting of “practical measures” to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipino migrant workers to that tiny emirate in the Persian Gulf.

“Our negotiations with Kuwait have so far been going well, but we need to put in place more practical measures that would ensure the safety and welfare of our kababayan [countrymen] working there,” he said.

The foreign chief also commended officials from the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for convincing their Kuwaiti counterparts to agree to the conditions laid down by President Duterte shortly after he declared a ban on the deployment of new workers to the Gulf state.

Cayetano said the negotiating panel, led by Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III and Ambassador Renato Villa, was able to secure Kuwait’s commitment that would guarantee Filipino domestic workers a minimum monthly salary of Kuwait dinar KD120.00 (P20,795); rest hours of at least eight hours per day; possession of their passports and mobile phones; and limiting their work to only one household.

“As we move forward in the negotiations, we hope to incorporate more practical measures that would better protect our kababayan working there from exploitation and abuse,” the foreign secretary added.

Among the measures Cayetano said he would want to see in the agreement would be payment of salaries direct to the bank account of Filipino workers whenever feasible.

“This will ensure that our kababayan do not get shortchanged and will receive the salary they originally signed up for,” he said.

The foreign secretary added he also wants to see an effective mechanism that would allow Filipino workers to file their complaints directly with Kuwaiti authorities.

He mentioned instances where employers try to preempt cases against them by filing false charges, such as theft against their Filipino employees.

Citing previous labor agreements with other countries that were entered into by the Philippines but could not be effectively implemented, Cayetano said he wants the agreement with Kuwait to be implementable.

“We really must work with Kuwait to make sure we come up with an implementable agreement that would contain guarantees for the protection of our workers,” he said.