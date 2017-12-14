DFA says OFWs in Iraq can come home for Yuletide  

Filipino migrant workers in parts of war-ravaged Iraq can now spend their Christmas in the Philippines after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) approved a proposal that would finally allow them to fly home to visit their loved ones, and then return to their jobs after the homecoming

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano said in a news statement he has approved the proposal of the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad to allow Filipinos working in Iraq to be covered under the Balik Manggagawa (workers’ homecoming) program, as long as their employers could guarantee their safety and security.

“After more than three years of waiting, our kababayan [countrymen] in Iraq will now have the opportunity to be reunited with their families in the Philippines without having to worry about not being able to return to their jobs in Baghdad, Basra and other safe locations there,” Cayetano said after signing the letter formally endorsing the proposal for the approval of Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III.

Cayetano said the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through Bello, had expressed full support for the selective Balik Manggagawa coverage for Filipino workers in Iraq, when the foreign secretary discussed the proposal with his DOLE counterpart in Manila a few weeks ago.

The move is expected to benefit some of the estimated 1,000 Filipinos working in Baghdad, Basra and other areas who, unlike workers in Afghanistan and Libya, have not been able to return to the Philippines since 2014 when Manila placed Iraq under Crisis Alert Level 4 (mandatory repatriation) and suspended the deployment of new workers after the Islamic State (IS) captured Mosul and other key cities and threatened to overrun Baghdad and Erbil.

“Our decision to approve the request of our kababayan in Iraq is based largely on humanitarian grounds and is similar to what has been granted to our other kababayan working in Afghanistan and Libya,” Cayetano added.

He, however, clarified that the move does not lift the current ban on the deployment of new workers nor will it lower the current alert level for Iraq.

In approving the recommendation, Cayetano said he took note of the reports not just of the embassy but also of the assessment team from the Office of Migrant Workers Affairs and the Office of Middle East and Africa Affairs that visited Iraq on the improved security situation in Baghdad and other parts of the country as a result of the recent victories by the Iraqi government against the IS.

Cayetano added the proposed exemption will cover Filipinos who are registered with the Embassy in Baghdad and who are employed by Filipino, foreign and Iraqi companies with existing contracts with the Iraqi government; the United States government and those of member-states of the International Coalition; and the United Nations, other international organizations and non-governmental organizations.

It will also cover those employed as private staff by foreign diplomats assigned in Baghdad and ranking officials of the Iraqi government provided that such employers have no pending labor-related cases as certified by the Philippine Embassy.

Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Elmer G. Cato, who initiated the proposal, said the exemption will benefit Filipinos working and living in secured compounds in the provinces of Babil, Baghdad, Basra, Dhiqar, Karbala, Maysan, Muthanna, Najaf, Qadisiyah, Saladin, Wasit and other areas that are certified as safe by the embassy.

“One of the conditions before a Filipino can avail himself of Balik Manggagawa coverage is for his employer to bring him to the nearest airport and back to their premises using secured nonpublic transportation,” Cato said.

Filipino workers who meet this requirements must submit an official letter from the employer to the embassy containing information about the employee and requesting that said employee be included in the coverage of the Balik Manggagawa program, along with the following documents:

Signed employment contract in English;

Employee and next of kin information sheet;

Copy of employee’s passport and Iqama;

Certificate from Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs that employer has been paying employee’s social security contributions;

Certificate of no pending labor-related case from the embassy;

Certificate of undertaking for demobilization, evacuation and repatriation of Filipino employee and provision of direct and secured transportation from working premises to or from the nearest airport; and

Payment of certification, authentication, and other fees.

The embassy shall provide the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) on a regular basis with the list of Filipino workers who have applied for Balik Manggagawa coverage. In order to travel back to Iraq, Filipino workers covered by the exemption are required to submit to the POEA a certificate of exemption from the embassy.