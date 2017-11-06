DFA: No Filipino casualty in Texas church shooting  

The Philippines has expressed its grief over the deaths of 26 people who were massacred by a lone gunman while attending church services in San Antonio, Texas, last Sunday.

No Filipino was killed in the shooting, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said. There’s an estimated 150,000 Filipino-Americans and multiracial Filipino Americans in Texas.

“We are saddened by this unimaginable tragedy in San Antonio that took the lives of many innocent men, women and children,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano said in a news statement issued on Monday.

“The Filipino people grieve with the families of the victims of this unfortunate incident,” Cayetano added, as he also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of 20 other churchgoers who were reported wounded in the shooting.

Cayetano was referring to the massacre of 26 worshippers and the wounding of 20 others in Texas, the latest in a series of mass shootings that have plagued the United States.

Authorities identified the gunman as Devin P. Kelly, a 26-year-old Caucasian.

The DFA said the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles said none of the 7,400 Filipinos in San Antonio were reported to be among the dead and wounded in the incident that took place in the small town of Sutherland Springs outside San Antonio.

Consul General Adelio Angelito Cruz said a lone gunman walked inside the First Baptist Church past 11 a.m., and fired his rifle at people attending church services there. The assailant fled immediately after the incident and was later found dead with a gunshot wound inside his vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, which has been described as the largest mass shooting in Texas history.

The San Antonio shooting came a little over a month after a lone gunman killed 58 people in Las Vegas. More than 546 people were also injured in the incident, which has been described as the worst mass killing in US history.